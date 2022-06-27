Residents within a half-a-mile radius of the Catuna area near Louisiana State Highway 171 and Cantuna Road of DeSoto Parish were ordered this morning to leave, for what appears to be a possible pipeline explosion that was reported at approximately 11 a.m.

According to the DeSoto Sheriff's Office public affairs Deputy Mark Pierce, people were asked to evacuate from the homes surrounding at least a mile from the area of the explosion. Many were seeking shelter with family members and friends.

The area is "sparsely populated", however, the DeSoto Sheriff's Office and the parish fire districts acted quickly to request evacuation "out of a need of concern" said Pierce, as initial reports could not confirm what was the cause of the explosion.

As of 12:30 p.m. the evacuation order had been lifted and residents could return to their homes with the exception of the Catuna Road area.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Explosion in Northwest Louisiana leads to temporary evacuations