Sanjay Singh, Ph.D., remembers what it was like when $1,000 meant the difference between being able to continue in his studies or not. Today, Singh is a successful entrepreneur and investor in Birmingham, Alabama. But when he was in school, he worked up to three jobs to eventually earn his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia. Being $1,000 short — even after scholarships and grants — could have meant the end of his academic career. He is not alone: Often even after tuition is paid, many students leave school every year because they cannot cover a last-minute expense, like fixing a broken-down car, finding eleventh-hour childcare, caring for a relative in an emergency or covering an unexpected medical bill.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO