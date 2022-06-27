Man with gun turned children's reading book event to chaos in Nevada Library

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 41-year-old Nevada man has been ordered to serve six months home confinement and pay more than $49,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to assault and interference with crew members during a 2019 flight from Seattle to Las Vegas. David Parkhurst of Gardnerville also was sentenced Friday to five years’ probation. Prosecutors say he was removed from the plane and arrested in Reno on Oct. 31, 2019 after his flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing. He pleaded guilty in February to assault and interference with crew members and attendants. Prosecutors say he touched a female passenger’s inner thigh then started punching her when he smacked his hand away.

