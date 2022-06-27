ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

WATCH: Lightning hits boat off Florida; Coast Guard rescues 7

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlEXT_0gNXuvQw00

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Seven people had to be rescued from a boat 100 miles off of Clearwater after their vessel was hit by lightning Saturday.

The Coast Guard said they received an alert about the boat’s emergency and got in contact with the boat’s owner. She told them that her husband and other people were participating in a fishing tournament when the boat was struck by lightning.

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing again from Florida rehab center: report

A helicopter crew eventually located the occupants, five women and two men, and airlifted them back to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. The boaters’ family met them at the base.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB ((Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon), flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

The boat’s owner worked with a salvage business to recover the disabled vessel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police responded to a fatal crash at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 north of mile marker 39 on the southbound U.S. 95. A blue Honda Accord was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 when the driver failed to stay in the marked lane and began to rotate counter-clockwise […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
8 News Now

Bighorn sheep relocated to new Utah-based nursery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is teaming up with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to create the first bighorn sheep nursery. The bighorn sheep roundup got underway on Monday morning as crews transported sheep to Utah from the Valley of Fire State Park. As many as 16 sheep were gathered […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mckinley
Person
Bam Margera
8 News Now

A hot finish to June this week

Such a warm Monday morning after reaching 105-plus over the weekend. Yes, it sure feels like summer now! The final days of June this week will be hot ones and a little lingering moisture in southern Nevada could get cooked up into afternoon thunderstorms. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at where those […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Lightning Storms#Salvage#Accident#The Coast Guard#Vhf#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

How to stay safe during flash flood season in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — July is fast-approaching, bringing the start of the flash flood season to the Las Vegas valley. The Regional Flood Control District reminds the public about the dangers of flash floods. First, don’t drive through flooded streets. Instead, turn around and don’t drown, as cars can be swept away in fast-moving water. […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy