Woman struck and killed by car in Bismarck

DAWSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 24-year-old Center, ND man is dead after his pickup struck the side of a moving train east of Steele last night. The pickup was towing a stock trailer carrying three head of cattle which were also killed in the crash. The pickup was traveling at an undetermined speed when it hit the second car of the BNSF train then went into the ditch of the grade crossing and rolled. The man died at the scene.

DAWSON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO