Watch Chris Martin Play A Coldplay Classic On A Pub Piano

Chris Martin may front one of the biggest bands in the universe, but that doesn't stop him from grabbing a pint at a local family-owned pub. Over the weekend, the Coldplay bandleader stopped by The Stag Inn in Hinton Charterhouse, Bath, and after chatting with some patrons, sat down at the bar's piano to play "A Sky Full of Stars" off the band's 2014 album Ghost Stories .

The owner of the pub shared footage on Twitter, captioning the video "You never know who might pop in for a pint! what a lovely man he is."

Watch the impromptu serenade below.

Coldplay will embark on the European leg of their Music of the Spheres tour after spending the spring in North America.

They kicked off the tour in March, where they played a touching tribute to Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins . Earlier this month, they gave fans in New Jersey two huge surprises when they brought out Kylie Minogue to cover "Can't Get You Out of My Head" one night and Bruce Springsteen to cover "Working on a Dream" and Dancing in the Dark" the second night during a pair of shows in the Garden State.

The band has made it their mission to ensure their shows are inclusive and accessible to all during their Music of the Spheres tour. See how they're achieving their mission here .