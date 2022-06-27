ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Watch Chris Martin Play A Coldplay Classic On A Pub Piano

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFtT3_0gNXuMyr00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Chris Martin may front one of the biggest bands in the universe, but that doesn't stop him from grabbing a pint at a local family-owned pub. Over the weekend, the Coldplay bandleader stopped by The Stag Inn in Hinton Charterhouse, Bath, and after chatting with some patrons, sat down at the bar's piano to play "A Sky Full of Stars" off the band's 2014 album Ghost Stories .

The owner of the pub shared footage on Twitter, captioning the video "You never know who might pop in for a pint! what a lovely man he is."

Watch the impromptu serenade below.

Coldplay will embark on the European leg of their Music of the Spheres tour after spending the spring in North America.

They kicked off the tour in March, where they played a touching tribute to Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins . Earlier this month, they gave fans in New Jersey two huge surprises when they brought out Kylie Minogue to cover "Can't Get You Out of My Head" one night and Bruce Springsteen to cover "Working on a Dream" and Dancing in the Dark" the second night during a pair of shows in the Garden State.

The band has made it their mission to ensure their shows are inclusive and accessible to all during their Music of the Spheres tour. See how they're achieving their mission here .

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The 8 Best George Harrison Songs— From The Beatles to Solo Career

Let me in here, I know I’ve been here/ Let me into your heart, George Harrison sings on “I’d Have You Anytime.” Despite singing to a rather ambiguous you, we’d like to think that the late Beatle was singing to our hearts—his fans—as a plea for individual recognition and release post-band breakup. And it worked. Harrison’s solo career was one composed of timeless hits that continue to inspire artists today.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Queen spotted ‘dancing in Glastonbury crowd’

A fan attending the Glastonbury festival went viral on social media for bearing a striking resemblance to The Queen.During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses.A Twitter user shared a snippet of the woman, writing: “Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at Glastonbury.”The Glastonbury festival lasted from Wednesday 22 June until 26 June, with Kendrick Lamar doing the closing performance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Chris Martin
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Piano#European
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Paul McCartney Features Johnny Depp Footage During Glastonbury Set

Click here to read the full article. Sir Paul McCartney played a clip of Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano. The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary: See Their Sweetest Moments

Watch: Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Preach Importance of Music Fans. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reached their Sweet 16!. The two celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on June 25 and shared tributes to one another on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, posted a photo from their wedding. The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, married in Sydney, Australia in 2006.
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

What it was like to meet Elizabeth Montgomery, the "Twitch-Witch" Star of TV's "Bewitched"

I’ll never forget the day I first heard Elizabeth Montgomery’s voice on my answering machine, trailing off and on tape, in bits and pieces, with a chipper, near stuttering rhythm. I had been attempting to contact the iconic Bewitched star for months. William Asher, her former husband and the show’s core producer/director, had been playing matchmaker for us, recommending that she speak with me. “You really should talk to Herbie,” he told her on more than one occasion. “He is sincerely concerned with this entity known as Bewitched.”
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sir Paul McCartney enjoys virtual duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury

Sir Paul McCartney got "back together" with the late John Lennon during his Glastonbury set on Saturday (25.06.22). The 80-year-old musician - who is the event's oldest ever solo headliner - stunned the crowd at the Pyramid Stage when he sang a virtual duet with his late bandmate on 'I've Got A Feeling' thanks to the help of director Sir Peter Jackson, who helmed the recent Beatles documentary 'Get Back'.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

161K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy