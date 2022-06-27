ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WME Agent Adam Venit Sued for Assault, Domestic Violence by Ex-Wife

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Former Hollywood powerbroker Adam Venit has been sued by his ex-wife, who accuses him of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking and says she was “trapped in a dangerously violent and abusive marriage.”

In the suit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Sunday, Trina Venit claims that her ex-husband, a former WME agent, “strangled, punched, kicked, drugged and sexually assaulted her, leaving her bloodied, bruised and scarred on too many occasions to count.”

Adam Venit, who once counted Adam Sandler, Casey Affleck and Dustin Hoffman as clients, left WME in September 2018 after he and the firm settled a lawsuit from Terry Crews alleging the executive groped the actor at a West Hollywood party. The Los Angeles Police Department turned its investigation into the incident over to country prosecutors, but they ultimately declined to press charges. (Crews fired WME after he sued.)

The complaint details numerous instances of alleged abuse over the course of the couple’s 20-year marriage. In one of the more violent alleged altercations, Adam Venit strangled his ex-wife, leading her to call the police, the complaint claims. Once law enforcement arrived, he allegedly convinced them that she had tried to kill herself and had her taken into custody, according to the suit. Adam Venit allegedly used the time she was away from home to destroy evidence of his abuse.

“Adam’s fading Hollywood pedigree cannot and must not serve to protect him any longer,” reads the complaint. “Although he may have once been ‘untouchable,’ he, like any other abuser, is not above the law and must be held accountable for his deplorable acts of violence.”

Adam Venit filed for divorce in March 2021. His ex-wife obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order three months later. Evidence submitted with the restraining order included several instances of domestic violence and reflects that the LAPD confiscated a cache of weapons and ammunition from the former WME agent. Adam Venit filed for his own restraining order to undercut his ex-wife’s assault claims, the lawsuit says.

Trina Venit also claims her ex-husband’s drug, steroid and alcohol abuse has “spiraled out of control.”

The complaint alleges domestic violence, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and defamation, among other claims. Trina Venit is represented by Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, which represented Crews in his suit.

Endeavor, WME and attorneys who represented Adam Venit in Crews’ suit didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Adam Venit, who currently resides in Hawaii, could not be reached for comment.

Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
AOL Corp

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Found in Los Angeles Parking Lot

Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
