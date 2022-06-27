ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pandemic Boom In Dog Fertility Clinics Has Experts Raising Welfare Concerns

By Phillip Mlynar
 3 days ago
(Picture Credit: Monty Rakusen/Getty Images)

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw dog adoption rates increase sharply. Now a new study about the boom in dog fertility clinics has caused experts to raise animal welfare concerns.

A key part of the response to the increasing number of canine fertility clinics is a call for move oversight of the industry.

Dog clinics can, in some cases, be used as a way to monitor breeding standards and practices. But there are concerns that these newer clinics are focusing too much on flat-faced pups like French Bulldogs.

Speaking with the The Guardian , Dr Justine Shotton, president of the British Veterinary Association, noted the increase in dog fertility clinics. Shotton explained a key problem with many of them:

“Because of the huge, huge prices that some of these puppies are going for, there is a financial incentive for clinics to exist and do this sort of work.”

The Problems With Unregulated Dog Fertility Clinics

As Shotton mentioned, there is a risk that dog fertility clinics prioritize financial profit over the welfare of their animals.

This is doubly so when clinics focus on flat-faced dogs like Pugs and French Bulldogs. These are two breeds that are often more likely to develop medical conditions than other breeds.

In fact, vets in the UK have recently called on people to stop buying English Bulldogs for this reason. They develop severe health problems, but breeders continue to breed unhealthy dogs for their looks and the profits they can bring.

Back in July 2020, BMJ (British Medical Journal) published a similar report that found many canine fertility clinics were not properly staffed by qualified vets.

Key Reasons To Adopt, Don’t Shop!

(Picture Credit: AwaylGl/Getty Images)

Canine fertility clinics might be on the rise, but it’s still best to adopt, and don’t shop when you’re looking to add a dog to your household.

Some of the crucial reasons why adoption is always better than purchasing a dog include :

  • Buying a dog can help to encourage the heinous puppy mill industry.
  • Adopting a dog means saving a life!
  • Dogs adopted from shelters usually come with a clean bill of health. They’ve likely had their vaccinations, spay/neuter procedure, microchip, and veterinary treatment. This can also save you money on immediate vet bills.
  • Rescue pups can form stronger bonds with the pet parents in their life because they know what it’s like to go without a home, and they know who rescued them from that life.

What do you think about dog fertility clinics is increasing? Would you rather rely on adoption from a shelter than buying from a clinic? Let us know in the comments below.

The post A Pandemic Boom In Dog Fertility Clinics Has Experts Raising Welfare Concerns appeared first on DogTime .

Vets Urge People To Stop Buying English Bulldogs

Part of the problem with English Bulldogs is that they are a flat-faced breed. This can increase their likelihood of suffering from health problems. The post Vets Urge People To Stop Buying English Bulldogs appeared first on DogTime.
