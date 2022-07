You don't have to follow the trends or be versed in sartorial history to see that 1990s style is influencing today's looks in a big way. From slouchy denim and spaghetti straps to bucket hats and minimalist sunglasses, everything we loved about the decade's effortlessly chic attitude is back—and all over our social media feeds. Now three decades later, the brand that defined the era and brought us some of the most memorable and revolutionary fashion moments of all time is at it once again. This summer, Calvin Klein is dipping into their archives for an anniversary eyewear collection that channels the spirit of '90s minimalism with absolute perfection.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO