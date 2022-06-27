Disney+ Series ‘American Born Chinese’ Casts ‘Hacks’ Breakout Poppy Liu (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Poppy Liu has been cast in a guest star role in the upcoming Disney+ series “ American Born Chinese ,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, the series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When Jin meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) on the first day of school, their worlds collide as Jin becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Identity, culture and family are themes throughout.

The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Daniel Wu, Chin Han, and Ke Huy Quan among others. Liu will appear as Princess Iron Fan, who is described as enchanting and as possessing magical powers.

This is the latest high-profile TV role for Liu since she broke out in the role of Kiki on the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Hacks.” She is also set to appear in the AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” as well as the Amazon series adaptation of “Dead Ringers” starring Rachel Weisz. Liu is also known for roles in shows like “Sunnyside,” “Better Call Saul,” “iCarly,” ‘Dollface,” and “New Amsterdam.”

She is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

“American Born Chinese” is written and executive produced by Kelvin Yu, who also serves as showrunner. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Asher Goldstein, Erin O’Malley, and Yang also executive produce. Destin Daniel Cretton serves as director and executive producer. The series reunites Cretton and Yeoh, who previously worked together on the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “American Born Chinese” is produced by 20th Television. Mar and Kasdan were previously executive producers on the ABC comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat.” They and their Detective Agency production company are currently under an overall deal at 20th TV.