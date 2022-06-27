Voters in Chemung County have primary candidates to choose from in almost every legislative district when polls open Tuesday.

In a few districts, candidates mounted write-in campaigns. Here is a list of candidates who are on the primary ballot.

County Legislator - 1st District - Republican (Vote for ONE)

Brent Tarntino

Francis R. Freeman

Lawana E. Morse

County Legislator -1st District - Conservative (Vote for ONE)

Francis R. Freeman

Lawana E. Morse

County Legislator 2nd District - Republican (Vote for ONE)

Jonathan Pitman

Michael Saglibene

County Legislator – 3 rd District - Republican (Vote for one)

William J. Goodwin

Tom Sweet

County Legislator – 5 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

Mark Margeson

Kenneth J. Miller

County Legislator – 6 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

Ryan E. Purvis

Brian J. Hyland

County Legislator – 7 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

James J. Palmer

Christopher Denton

County Legislator – 8 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

Frank A. Cicci, Jr.

Kaili Evans

Steven C. Pickering

County Legislator – 10 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

Anthony Todd Moss

Martin D. Chalk

County Legislator – 11 th District - Democrat (Vote for one)

Tanisha Logan-Lattimore

Brent Stermer

County Legislator – 11 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

William V. Sharpe

Nick Grasso (write-in)

County Legislator – 12 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

Craig Colwell, (write -in)

County Legislator – 13 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

Scott Drake

Caleb M. Hafler

County Legislator – 14 th District (Vote for one)

Michael S. Smith

Troy M. Dygert

Cathy R. Hendrickson

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, go to chemungcountyny.gov/420/Board-of-Elections .

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Election 2022: Here are the primary races on tap in the Elmira area