Election 2022: Here are the primary races on tap in the Elmira area
Voters in Chemung County have primary candidates to choose from in almost every legislative district when polls open Tuesday.
In a few districts, candidates mounted write-in campaigns. Here is a list of candidates who are on the primary ballot.
County Legislator - 1st District - Republican (Vote for ONE)
- Brent Tarntino
- Francis R. Freeman
- Lawana E. Morse
County Legislator -1st District - Conservative (Vote for ONE)
- Francis R. Freeman
- Lawana E. Morse
County Legislator 2nd District - Republican (Vote for ONE)
- Jonathan Pitman
- Michael Saglibene
County Legislator – 3 rd District - Republican (Vote for one)
- William J. Goodwin
- Tom Sweet
County Legislator – 5 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- Mark Margeson
- Kenneth J. Miller
County Legislator – 6 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- Ryan E. Purvis
- Brian J. Hyland
County Legislator – 7 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- James J. Palmer
- Christopher Denton
County Legislator – 8 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- Frank A. Cicci, Jr.
- Kaili Evans
- Steven C. Pickering
County Legislator – 10 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- Anthony Todd Moss
- Martin D. Chalk
County Legislator – 11 th District - Democrat (Vote for one)
- Tanisha Logan-Lattimore
- Brent Stermer
County Legislator – 11 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- William V. Sharpe
- Nick Grasso (write-in)
County Legislator – 12 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- Craig Colwell, (write -in)
County Legislator – 13 th District - Republican (Vote for one)
- Scott Drake
- Caleb M. Hafler
County Legislator – 14 th District (Vote for one)
- Michael S. Smith
- Troy M. Dygert
- Cathy R. Hendrickson
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, go to chemungcountyny.gov/420/Board-of-Elections .
