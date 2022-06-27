ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Election 2022: Here are the primary races on tap in the Elmira area

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 2 days ago

Voters in Chemung County have primary candidates to choose from in almost every legislative district when polls open Tuesday.

In a few districts, candidates mounted write-in campaigns. Here is a list of candidates who are on the primary ballot.

County Legislator - 1st District - Republican (Vote for ONE)

  • Brent Tarntino
  • Francis R.  Freeman
  • Lawana E. Morse

County Legislator -1st District - Conservative (Vote for ONE)

  • Francis R. Freeman
  • Lawana E. Morse

County Legislator 2nd District - Republican (Vote for ONE)

  • Jonathan Pitman
  • Michael Saglibene

County Legislator – 3 rd District - Republican (Vote for one)

  • William J. Goodwin
  • Tom Sweet

County Legislator – 5 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

  • Mark Margeson
  • Kenneth J. Miller

County Legislator – 6 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

  • Ryan E. Purvis
  • Brian J. Hyland

County Legislator – 7 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

  • James J. Palmer
  • Christopher Denton

County Legislator – 8 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

  • Frank A. Cicci, Jr.
  • Kaili Evans
  • Steven C. Pickering

County Legislator – 10 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

  • Anthony Todd Moss
  • Martin D. Chalk

County Legislator – 11 th District - Democrat (Vote for one)

  • Tanisha Logan-Lattimore
  • Brent Stermer

NY primary election: Who's running for governor and what do they stand for?

County Legislator – 11 th District  - Republican (Vote for one)

  • William V.  Sharpe
  • Nick Grasso (write-in)

County Legislator – 12 th District  - Republican (Vote for one)

  • Craig Colwell, (write -in)

County Legislator – 13 th District - Republican (Vote for one)

  • Scott Drake
  • Caleb M. Hafler

County Legislator – 14 th District (Vote for one)

  • Michael S. Smith
  • Troy M. Dygert
  • Cathy R. Hendrickson

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, go to chemungcountyny.gov/420/Board-of-Elections .

NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County loses two legislative districts under proposed redistricting map

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County's legislative lines are getting their first significant change in 40 years, if approved by county residents through a vote in November. Due to shifts in population, the county is losing two districts, down to 11 from its previous 13. Steuben County keeps its current 17 legislators despite losing districts.
WETM 18 News

4th of July fireworks shows around the Elmira area

With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, towns across the area are gearing up to celebrate. A list of local fireworks displays that have been announced is below. If you have a public event that you don’t see listed below, let us know so it can be added! Chemung County Elmira: Dunn Field – […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County to consolidate Buildings and Grounds Dept. under Public Works

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County legislators are meeting Monday to finalize a plan to bring Steuben's Buildings and Grounds Department under the oversight of the county's Public Works Department. The move, which has already been approved by the county board in May, would reduce expenses. County officials say that...
WETM 18 News

Abortion rights protest in Wisner Park

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Following the Supreme Court ruling last week overruling Roe v. Wade, protests against this decision swept the nation this weekend and spilled over into today in downtown Elmira. The chants ‘my body my choice’ rang out in Wisner Park in Elmira Monday evening, as over 100 community members showed up to […]
ELMIRA, NY
