ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Early 4th of July Sales on Mattresses, Appliances, Furniture, Clothing and More

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Another week, another retail therapy holiday for scooping up deals on end-of-season inventory and summer-ready goods. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day next month, the best July 4th sales present an early opportunity to score discounts on big-ticket items ahead of your next barbecue or poolside party.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Some of the best deals will be in the home department: expect major markdowns on mattresses, patio and garden furnishings, grills, beach accessories , decor, appliances, smart home devices and more. And those looking to revamp their wardrobes with summer-ready swimwear and other hot weather staples will find plenty of slashed prices on designer fashion , jewelry, accessories and more.

From big-box retailers to small businesses, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4th of July sales to shop online right now. Whether you’re looking for mattresses, laptops, tech accessories or a new hot weather-ready wardrobe, check out our top picks below. We suggest bookmarking this page as we’ll be updating regularly through Independence Day.

Best 4th of July Sales at Home Depot, Target and Other Major Retailers

Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (July 12 and 13), enjoy daily deals across all categories

Bed Bath & Beyond Take up to 50 percent off select outdoor products and up to 20 percent off select

Best Buy Enjoy savings on TVs, laptops, headphones, gaming consoles, computers and many other electronics

BuyBuyBaby Enjoy deals on travel gear priced under $50,$160, $250 and $350

Home Depot Save on select lawn and garden items, outdoor power tools, grills and more

Kohl’s Ending June 29, take an extra 20 percent off select summer must-haves and up to 40 percent off Sonoma Goods for Life outdoor furniture and decor

Lowe’s Save on everything from refrigerators and patio furniture to lighting and many other departments

Macy’s Take 20 to 60 percent off across all categories, plus up to an extra 20 percent off select products with code FOURTH

Target Ending May 30, enjoy 30 percent off Cuisinart cookware and swimsuits; 40 percent off patio furniture, decor, grills and outdoor cooking accessories; up to 50 percent off toys; and more

Walmart Enjoy additional rollback pricing on home goods, electronics, summer-ready items and more

Best 4th of July Sales on Furniture, Appliances and Home Goods

Artifact Uprising Ending June 29, take 20 percent off sitewide

BenchMade Modern From July 1 to 5, take 20 percent off sitewide

Funboy Save up to 30 percent off pool floats and more

Design Within Reach Save up to 60 percent off on select outdoor and dining furniture and accessories

Overstock.com Save up to 70 percent off thousands of items across furnishings, bed and bath, patio and garden, lighting, and many other categories during the off-price online retailer’s end-of-summer sale

Pottery Barn Save up to 50 percent off outdoor furniture

Rugs.com Take up to an extra 70 percent off through July 6 and enjoy free shipping and returns; from July 23 to 29, clearance items will be up to an additional 80 percent off

Society6 Take 40 percent off wall art & yoga mats; 30 percent off home decor, outdoor and lifestyle; and 20 percent off everything else

Sunvilla From July 1 to 5, take 15 percent off select items with code 15OFF

Sur La Table Take up to 30 percent off cookware, serveware, textiles and more from the Sur La Table collection

Villa Now through July 1, take 15 percent off all outdoor sets and pieces with code FOURTH15

Wayfair Take up to 60 percent off select clearance items

West Elm Take up to 70 percent off select items during the retailer’s online warehouse sale

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 70 percent off select cookware, cutlery, kitchen electronics and more

Best 4th of July Sales on Mattresses and Bedding

Allswell Take 20 percent off all mattresses with code MEMDAY20

Amerisleep Save $450 off mattresses with code AS450, 30 percent off adjustable bed bundles and 40 percent off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

Avocado Ending July 5, save up to $100 off select mattresses with the code USA; $250 off organic luxury plush mattresses with the code JULY; $50 off organic cotton sheets and duvet covers with the code USOFAVO; and $100 to $300 off select bedroom furniture

Bear Take 30 percent off sitewide and get free accessories with code JULY30

Beautyrest Ending July 11, save up to $800 on a Beautyrest Black mattress and select adjustable foundations, plus buy one, get another pillow free

Brooklinen Save up to 40 percent off last call bedding

Casper Save up to 50 percent off select bedding and up to 40 percent off select mattresses

The Company Store Ending June 26, save up to 30 percent off select bedding, outdoor products and more

Coyuchi Save up to 40 percent off last call items

Eight Sleep Save up to $150 off the Pod

Ettitude Take an extra 10 percent off sale items with code EXTRA

Helix Ahead of 4th of July, save $100 to $350 off select mattresses and get two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase during the extended Memorial Day sale

Leesa Save up to $700 off mattresses and get two free pillows

Nectar Through June 26, save $100 off select mattresses and get $499 worth of free sleep accessories with every mattress purchase

Parachute Save up to 40 percent off last call items

Purple Take up to $200 off premium mattresses and get $300 worth of accessories

Serta Ending July 11, save up $400 off select mattresses and up to $400 off an eligible adjustable base

Tempur-Pedic Save $500 off Tempur-Breeze mattresses

Vaya Take $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300

Zoma Take $150 off all mattresses

Best 4th of July Sales at Designer Retailers

24S Save up to 50 percent off ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, beauty and accessories from JW Anderson, Ganni, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Tom Ford, Max Mara and more

Bergdorf Goodman Enjoy up to 60 percent off designers such as Adam Lippes, Bottega Veneta, Isabel Marant and many others

Bloomingdale’s Save 30 to 50 percent off on a wide selection of items, and 60 to 75 percent off clearance items

Matches Fashion Save up to 50 percent off select items

Moda Operandi Save mover 50 percent off Moncler, Falk, Perfect Moment, Toni Sailor and more

MyTheresa Save up to 70 percent off select items from Acne Studios, By Far, Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, Frankie Shop, Maison Margiela and others

Neiman Marcus Take up to 65 percent off designer sale items

Nordstrom Enjoy up to 60 percent off designer labels such as Carolina Herrera, Collina Strada, Mansur Gavriel, The Row and more

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 70 percent off off designer sale items including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Veronica Beard and others

Shopbop Enjoy up to 70 percent off designer brands including By Far, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Staud, Ulla Johnson and more

Ssense Save up to 50 percent off womenswear and menswear including from Palm Angels, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Ganni, Acne Studios, Off-White, Eckhaus Latta, Chloé and more

Best 4th of July Sales on Clothing and Accessories

Adidas Save up to 50 percent off shoes, clothing, and accessories

Aerosoles Save up to 50 percent off

Andie Swim Take 20 percent off best-selling swimsuits with code VACAY20

Athleta Save up to 50 percent off select sale items

Backcountry Save up to 50 percent off select outdoor apparel, accessories, gear and more

Beyond Yoga Save on select activewear

Brooks Brothers Take up to 70 percent off on select sale items

Columbia Save 25 percent off almost everything

Commando Save on select styles

Dr. Scholl’s Save on select footwear

DSW Take up to 50 percent off clearance styles

Eddie Bauer Take up to 50 percent off sitewide (exclusions apply)

Eloquii Take up to 80 percent off during the Semi-Annual Clearance sale

Everlane Save up to 60 percent off select womenswear , menswear and accessories

Fleur du Mal Save up to 50 percent off select items

Frame Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear

FWRD Save on select designer labels including A.L.C., Acne Studios, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, Toteme, Zimmermann and more

Gap Take an extra 50 percent off for a total of up to 75 percent off with code SALE

Girlfriend Ending July 4, save up to 60 percent off select styles

Glasses USA Get 40 percent off your entire order, plus free shipping

J. Crew Save up to 50 percent off select sale styles

Joe’s Jeans Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear

Lele Sadoughi Save on select sale items

Lensabl Ending June 30, save 20 percent off blue light-blocking lenses with code BLUE20; 15 percent off all other lenses, designer frames and contacts with code SEE15; and 15 percent off Lensabl+ vision plans with code PLUS15

Good American Save up to 60 percent off select styles

Levi’s Save up to 40 percent off select sale styles

L.L. Bean Save on select sale items

Lucky Brand Save up to 50 percent off select womenswear and menswear

Madewell Take an extra 20 percent off sale items with code SALEONSALE

M.M. LaFleur Take up to 80 percent off select sale items

Mr. Porter Save up to 60 percent off select menswear

Nike Save up to 40 percent off new markdowns

Outdoor Voices

Proof June 30 to July 5, take 20 percent off with code JULYFLOW

REI Save up to 40 percent off clothing, outdoor gear and more from REI Co-op, The North Face, Eno, Hydro Flask, Keen, Cotopaxi and other brands

Revolve Save up to 70 percent off select items

Urban Outfitters Save on select womenswear, menswear, furniture, home goods and beauty

Shopbop Save up to 70 percent off

Best 4th of July Sales on Tech, Home Electronics and More

Amazon Expect ongoing daily deals on smart home devices, appliances, watches, TVs, headphones and other products

Arlo For a limited time, save up to 25 percent off select home security bundles

Dell Save up to $500 off select laptops, monitors, desktop computers and more

HP Save up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktop computers, printers and other home and business electronics and tech accessories, plus get free shipping; get an extra 5 percent off select products over $599 with coe HPBBQ5 or an extra 10 percent off select products over $1,099 with code HPBBQ10

Multitasky Save up to 60 percent off phone and tablet stands, folding ring lights, travel power banks, floor mop slippers and more during the brand’s online warehouse sale

Portal Save up to $70 on select Meta Portal video calling devices

Samsung Enjoy a variety of deals including $1,100 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra, up to $500 off the Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV, $650 off th Galaxy Tab S8, $350 off the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and more

Smartmi From July 2 to 15, save up to 20 percent off select air purifiers and standing fans

Best 4th of July Sales on Beauty and Wellness

Credo Beauty Save on select last call items

Lancer Skincare Ending July 5, save 20% when you buy two or more products with the code PICK2

Proof Ending July 5, take 20 percent off sitewide with the code FOURTH

Sephora Save up to 50 percent off select skincare, hair products, makeup, beauty tools and more

Ulta Ending July 4, save on select sale items

Vegamour Take $10 off $40, $25 off $100 or $40 off $150 during the hair wellness brand’s Endless Summer sale with the code ENDLESS

Best 4th of July Sales on Everything Else

Kiiroo July 1 to 5, save up to 70 percent off select sexual wellness products and accessories

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin “OK” After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin is “OK,” a rep for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter after video emerged this weekend showing Sweetin being pushed and falling to the ground during a protest in Los Angeles. In the video, posted to social media by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade, Sweetin is shown close to a group of police officers. One of them appears to push her and she then appears to trip and fall onto the street. She quickly gets up and collects herself before the protesters chant “no justice, no peace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadow Walker Shares Her Experience With Abortion While Condemning the “Absolutely Heartbreaking” Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meadow Walker has shared her own abortion story while denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to her Instagram to mark June 24 as “a huge setback in history” that has led to “a profound injustice to women across the United States.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen's 'F-- You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury'The Janes' Directors on "Unimaginable Anger" of Doc's Underground Abortion Activists as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. WadePresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Marant
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
People

Wayfair's Early Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing with Patio Furniture Deals — Up to 72% Off

If you plan on shopping for your home this holiday weekend, you don't have to wait until Monday to score savings on backyard upgrades. Wayfair just kicked off its massive Fourth of July sale early. And right now, shoppers can score up to 72 percent off home items across virtually every category, including mattresses, area rugs, living room seating, and more. Some of the most impressive discounts are on patio furniture, so you can make the most of your outdoor space this summer.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#Home Appliances#Furniture#4th Of July#Clothing Shop#Home Depot
goodmorningamerica.com

Refresh your living space with 15 home finds under $50

Tackling a home refresh doesn't have to be expensive -- especially if you know where to shop!. Popular fashion retailers like Macy's, Anthropologie, H&M, Mango, Zara and more have affordable homeware options to spruce up your space, from chic appliances and kitchen gadgets to unique throw blankets, pillows and bedroom accents.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

You Can Save Up to $400 on Martha Stewart Rugs at Macy's But You'll Need to Act Fast

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For those of you who have been shopping around for an area rug to complete a space in your home, you know that they are quite the investment. And the larger your space, the more money you’ll have to shell out. But if you act now, you can pick up a wool area rug from the Martha Stewart Collection by Safavieh at Macy’s and save hundreds on select pieces. As part of Macy’s July 4th...
HOME & GARDEN
Food & Wine

You Can Save Hundreds on Stylish Patio Furniture Right Now at Amazon—Up to 64% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been waiting to upgrade your patio, backyard, or porch with stylish outdoor furniture, now's the moment: You can find massive savings on top-rated pieces at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
AccuWeather

Top picks on homeware and outdoor furniture from Wayfair's July 4th sale

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. Wayfair has just announced plans to slash some of its most popular products in the homeware and outdoor furniture category, just in time to make upgrades to your furniture and entertaining spaces for summer.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

BET Awards: Janelle Monae Holds Up Middle Finger, Says “F— You, Supreme Court” During Live Telecast

The stars at the BET Awards wasted no time in criticizing the Supreme Court after its decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Janelle Monáe, the first presenter of the night, put up a middle finger and said, “Fuck you, Supreme Court,” from the stage during the live ceremony that took place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The expletive was bleeped during the telecast, but her middle-finger gesture was shown.More from The Hollywood ReporterMegan Thee Stallion Leads Crowd in "My Body, My Motherf***ing Choice" Chant at GlastonburyJohn Oliver Blasts Roe v....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “You Better Hope They Don’t Come for You Next”

Whoopi Goldberg is among those calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for saying the court “should reconsider” past rulings that secured access to contraceptives and marriage equality. In his concurring opinion in the court’s Friday ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, Thomas said the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” cases that made contraception, same-gender relationships and same-gender marriages, respectively, legal across the U.S.More from The Hollywood ReporterKamala Harris Emerges as Top Abortion Voice, Warns of More Fallout: "I Definitely Believe This Is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Clothing Right Now

Amazon is a treasure trove of hidden gems. Nearly every day, it seems as if another beloved name brand pops up on the platform, or we come across a new in-house label whose stylish-yet-affordable offerings quickly go viral. But unbeknownst to many, the mega e-tailer has an under-the-radar section of luxury apparel and accessories that's brimming with steep discounts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Refresh Your Outdoor Space for Summer With These 10 Early Prime Day Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. What pieces are you most eager to scoop up when you first learn about a sale? Amazon recently announced the return of Prime Day, and this year's sale is slated for July 12 and 13. But there's no reason to wait almost a month to shop the discounts. In fact, some of the best deals are already live, including patio furniture and decor items that are marked down to some of their lowest prices in months.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom Cruise

Boom! Top Gun: Maverick has joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office. It’s the first Tom Cruise film to achieve the milestone, and the 50th Hollywood movie overall, not adjusted for inflation.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100MBox Office Dance-Off: 'Elvis' Opens to $30.5M to Tie With 'Top Gun: Maverick' for Top SpotBox Office: 'Elvis' Earns $3.5M in Previews; 'Black Phone' Rings Up $3M Director Joseph Kosinski’s film passed the barrier after finishing Sunday with an estimated domestic total of $521.7 million and $484.7 million overseas for a global cume...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Anniversary Sale Catalog — Here’s A Peek at Some of the Top Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While Amazon Prime Day is the shopping holiday for deals on tech and home appliances, Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is your best bet for designer discounts, beauty exclusives, home goods and other fall essentials. The highly anticipated retail therapy event takes place from July 15 to 31 — but Nordstrom cardmembers can shop as early as July 6. Ahead, we’ve gathered everything you need to know before you shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including the preview and start...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy