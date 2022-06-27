Watch: Ukrainian Forces Destroy 2 Russian Armored Personnel Carriers, Tank

Ukrainian artillery reportedly took out two Russian MT-LB armored personnel carriers and one T-72B tank.

The two armored personnel carriers were hit by Ukrainian artillery ordnance before the tank is also hit and apparently destroyed, as footage from Ukrainian military reportedly shows.

It is currently unclear where exactly in Ukraine the images were filmed, but they were obtained from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is based in the city of Pervomaisk, in the southern Mykolaiv Oblast region in peacetime.

The operation was also reportedly carried out by the 92nd Mechanized Brigade, which has been fighting in the eastern Donbas region since 2014.

The 40th Separate Artillery Brigade, officially the "40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas," said in a statement Sunday: "Thunder and flame! Demilitarization is clearly on track."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the images show the "joint combat work performed by 40th Separate Artillery Brigade and the 92nd Mechanized Brigade," adding, "Let's win together!"

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the images show the "joint work on the demilitarization of the occupiers by 40th Separate Artillery Brigade and the 92nd Mechanized Brigade."

Zenger News contacted 40th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the Russian Defense Ministry for further comment, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Monday marks the 124th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 27, Russia had lost about 35,000 personnel, 1,552 tanks, 3,687 armored combat vehicles, 771 artillery units, 243 multiple launch rocket systems, 101 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 184 helicopters, 636 drones, 137 cruise missiles, 14 warships, 2,575 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 60 units of special equipment.

At least 14 missiles have hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv , according to Ukrainian officials. The strikes come as G7 leaders meet in Bavaria , in Germany, for a three-day summit. Military support for Ukraine is at the top of the agenda. The G7 is made up of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Other missiles have reportedly hit the central city of Cherkasy, as well as the strategically vital port city of Odesa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G7 leaders and said that he wanted the war to end before the end of the year. He repeated his request for anti-aircraft defense systems, as well as further sanctions on Russia. He also repeated his request for help to export grain from Ukraine.

Russian troops have been accused of pillaging vast quantities of grain from farmers in occupied areas of Ukraine, as well as other crops including sunflower seeds. They have also been accused of stealing fertilizer and agricultural equipment.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is now in Russian hands after Ukrainian troops were ordered to retreat following weeks of siege.

The U.K. and the U. S., as well as Japan and Canada, are set to ban imports of Russian gold. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the ban will "strike at the heart of Putin's war machine."

Last week, the European Union approved Ukraine's application to become a candidate for admission to the bloc, which is currently made up of 27 countries. The decision was hailed in both Brussels and Kyiv as a "historic moment," with Zelensky saying that "Ukraine's future is in the EU ."

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .