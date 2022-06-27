ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend’s new Lighthouse Navigation Center aims to help the houseless gain autonomy, stability

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfdFl_0gNXsvVM00

Multi-service hub seeks to provide well-rounded support

(Update: Adding video, comments from Kev Papazian, assistant director of Lighthouse Navigation Center Evan Hendrix)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “It’s exciting, you know, to see that there’s still compassion to be found, there’s still help to be found, and it’s not just that homeless people are a lesser class of people," Kevin Papazian said Monday. "It’s nice to see people treating homeless individuals as if they’re still human."

Those struggling with houselessness in Bend have a new navigation center that will help get them back on their feet.

“We’re hoping to be able to offer everything a person might need in order to require the services, the support, and the documentation they need to become ready for permanent and supportive housing," Lighthouse Navigation Center Assistant Director Evan Hendrix said. "That could look like pursuing recovery of some kind, it could be like pursuing health insurance, ID cards, drivers licenses.”

Bend's new Lighthouse Navigation Center , operated by Shepherd's House Ministries at its shelter off Northeast Second Street, will also offer employment support, job skill development, counseling, addiction services and housing security, among other types of assistance.

The navigation center opened Monday and is partnering with various local organizations, including Mosaic Medical, Deschutes County Behavioral Health, REACH, THRIVE and the Bethlehem Inn to help houseless individuals beyond the basic needs that most shelters have provided to this point.

“There is much available, but the reality is oftentimes, the system can be hard to navigate, and the resources can be spread around," Hendrix said.

With the ease of coming to one location for help, Hendrix hopes it will help the houseless establish greater autonomy and develop stable and healthy connections.

Two case managers will be on site, working to develop case plans with each participant.

Kev Papazian is from San Bernardino, California. He said although he's received a lot of temp agency jobs, he struggles with finding long-term employment.

“Since my early 20’s, out of college, I’ve been basically hitchhiking around the United States, living in an alternative transient lifestyle," Papazian said.

With support from his caseworker, he said he feels confident in acquiring greater opportunities.

The navigation center is open for day use from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The overnight shelter will operate from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The post Bend’s new Lighthouse Navigation Center aims to help the houseless gain autonomy, stability appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes Public Library System may spend $10.25 million to buy new Central Library site in SE Bend

Three months after Bend city councilors poured cold water on a proposed north Bend site for the Deschutes Public Library’s 100,000-square-foot Central Library, the Library Board agreed Wednesday to look at buying a new parcel on the opposite, southeast end of town -- for a substantially higher amount. The post Deschutes Public Library System may spend $10.25 million to buy new Central Library site in SE Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat

Deschutes County commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges

Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West. The post Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond firework stands struggling; Bend ban suspected

With the Fourth of July coming up, the fireworks ban in the City of Bend is being felt in other parts of Deschutes County. Firework stand operators in Redmond report lower-than-expected sales. The ban in Bend was put in place in 2021 effectively outlawing the sale and use of fireworks....
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Society
Central Oregonian

Prineville Grocery Outlet providing locals Independence from Hunger

Prineville's Grocery Outlet will join other stores throughout the chain in its annual fundraiser, which this year will benefit the local Family Access NetworkPrineville's Grocery Outlet will be taking donations during a monthlong campaign to fight hunger that is slated to start this week. "Every Grocery Outlet in the business does Independence from Hunger fundraisers," explained Rhonda Bourgo, who owns the local store with her husband, Lambert. "We pick a partner in our community, and we raise funds to then turn around and give to that partner." This year, the Prineville Grocery Outlet store selected the local Family Access Network...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

New 186-unit apartment project set to begin near COCC in NW Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Salem-based Neighborly Development begins site work Wednesday on The Veridian Apartments, a 186-unit development in Northwest Bend. The Veridian is located on the north side of Shevlin Park Road and across Campus Village Way from the Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College. Here's the...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Prineville’s Central Oregon Butcher Boys among six Oregon meat processors awarded ODA grants

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a competitive process, the Oregon Department of Agriculture chose six Oregon meat processing business to receive a portion of the $2 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature. The purpose of the Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant is to expand meat processing capacity statewide for Oregon-raised livestock.
bendsource.com

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Listen, I don’t know anything about the Central Oregon bagel game, but I like to imagine it’s like NYC during prohibition, with passwords whispered at locked doors in dark alleys and scientists in basements trying to actually fit EVERYTHING into a bagel. Like – the people from Big O, Sparrow, and Rockin’ Dave himself, all meet under a bridge to discuss illegal bagel shipments to Kansas City or something. I’m not sure why I find this so amusing, but I really do.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To The Lighthouse#Shepherd#House Ministries#Mosaic Medical
centraloregondaily.com

2nd annual ‘Prideville’ event takes over Pioneer Park in Prineville

The second annual Prideville Festival took over Pioneer Park outside the Crook County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon. From noon to 5 p.m., local musicians played while hundreds of guests meandered among the booths. With temperatures in the 90’s, it was still cooler than it was during last year’s celebration, which...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jersey Mike’s Subs pays nearly $25K in fines for federal child labor law violations at 10 locations, 2 in Bend

A federal investigation at 10 Jersey Mike's Subs locations, including two in Bend, found the popular chain of sandwich shops allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws. The company has paid a nearly $25,000 fine as a result. The post Jersey Mike’s Subs pays nearly $25K in fines for federal child labor law violations at 10 locations, 2 in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
kolomkobir.com

A 40,000-Acre Hunter’s Paradise in the Heart of Oregon

Ochoco Ranch, an enormous private, pristine estate in Central Oregon, is a recreational hunter’s dream come true. It was listed in March 2021 by Greg and Robin Yeakel of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, who noted that it’s the largest timbered property on the west side of the Ochoco Mountains and one of the larger parcels in Central Oregon.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

COCC receives nearly $250K grant to offer free, low-cost summer youth programs

Just in time for summer, Central Oregon Community College has received a $247,819 award from the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts to support a range of free and low-cost summer programs, symposiums, camps and credit-based coursework for regional K-12 students. The post COCC receives nearly $250K grant to offer free, low-cost summer youth programs appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police surround SE Bend home when fugitive refuses to come out, eventually surrenders

When a parole and probation officer came calling, a 35-year-old Bend man wanted on a felony warrant went back inside a southeast Bend home and refused to come out Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to surround the home until a crisis negotiator got him to come out. The post Police surround SE Bend home when fugitive refuses to come out, eventually surrenders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KATU.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Injured climber airlifted off the South Sister

SOUTH SISTER: Deschutes County rescue personnel were busy mid-month after a 911 call from a hiker who had taken a fall and injured himself. At 6:54 p.m. on June 16th, a male from Ithaca, New York, advised he was stranded on the north side of the South Sister. According to...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy