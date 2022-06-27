ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls fell in love with Dalen Terry's passion, competitiveness, versatility

By Cody Westerlund
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (670 The Score) – It didn’t take Bulls coach Billy Donovan long to notice then-Arizona guard Dalen Terry when watching film.

“The one thing that stood out was just his athleticism, his energy, his motor, his competitiveness,” Donovan said.

That was the theme of Monday at the Advocate Center, where the Bulls introduced Terry after selecting him with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft last Thursday. Terry wasn’t a focal point of the Wildcats’ offense in college – he averaged just 8.0 points per game as a sophomore last season – but he stood out in how he affected the game in so many other ways, helped by his 6-foot-7 frame and nearly 7-foot-1 wingspan.

“His profile as a player, I think he can fit any style of playing,” executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said. “Being a versatile player, I think he can play in different positions, different spots. I think that’s the most attractive thing. How he’s going to fit, we’re going to find it. It’s one thing at a time. He’s going to get in the gym, he’s going to go through Summer League.”

The Bulls view Terry, who turns 20 in July, as capable of defending point guards, shooting guards and small forwards, a key trait that will help a defense that was below-average last season become more adaptable. How big of a role – if any – Terry will play as a rookie will be decided in training camp and as the season moves along. Terry remains raw as a prospect, but the Bulls are comforted by his work ethic.

“He’s a great worker, so everything will get better – ball-handling, passing, shooting,” Donovan said. “He’s obviously got great ability defensively, and he’s long. But you can feel his presence out there athletically and you can feel his intensity.

“The competitive mentality, I think the one thing that really stood out in people you speak to is just his energy, his enthusiasm, I think his eagerness to want to learn and get better and grow. And then obviously his physical talent – his size, his length. But I think if you talk to anybody about Dalen, the thing that comes out loud and clear is his passion and competitiveness to want to win and impact the team. It’s hard to say right now what his role will be, because we have to get the whole group together. But like we’ve spoken a couple times, draft night, then over the weekend, I think he’s very eager to learn and get better and grow and improve. And as long as he keeps that mentality, then his talent level will just continue to get better.

For his part, Terry is “here to work” and excited to play in Summer League in Vegas for the Bulls.

“Honestly, I’ve been like this since I started playing basketball,” Terry said. “I’ve always been competitive, I’ve always wanted to win and I’ll do anything to win.”

