ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Affidavit: High speeds recorded before rollover crash that killed 2 Ray High students

By Chase Rogers, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047dzs_0gNXslvK00

A 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by an 18-year-old Ray High School student whom authorities think was racing reached speeds up to 98 mph before crashing and killing two occupants last month, according to an arrest affidavit for the driver obtained by the Caller-Times.

Corpus Christi police think the students were racing just before the fatal rollover crash . That conclusion comes from conducting interviews with the students and reviewing video surveillance footage taken by a nearby business that briefly shows the Camaro and a second vehicle found unscathed at the scene.

Police arrested the driver, Hector Martinez, on Wednesday on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway . The charge was enhanced to a second-degree felony because the racing caused serious injury or death.

Martinez posted a $30,000 bail and was no longer in custody as of Monday.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2006 Ford Mustang GT, was identified as Juan Cortez, 18. As of Monday, Cortez had not been arrested by authorities, Senior Officer Gena Peña stated in an email.

Like Hernandez, Cortez faces racing on a highway with the second-degree felony enhancement, Peña said.

Peña said police arrested none of the drivers or passengers involved in the crash at the scene. Martinez was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the crash and an investigation was conducted.

At about 11:24 a.m. on May 31, police and emergency medical responders were called to the 2200 block of North Avenue in reference to a major crash with significant bodily injuries. Authorities filed the charges against Martinez and Cortez on June 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXbOC_0gNXslvK00

The Camaro driven by Martinez was found upside down with significant damage after he and Cortez "engaged in a speed contest," and Martinez lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a fence, street sign and a utility pole.

Martinez had three other occupants in the car. Two of the students, Matthew Garcia and Marcello Matthew Saldua , both 18 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth passenger, whose name is redacted in the affidavit, survived. (Peña declined to describe the injuries, if any, suffered by the fourth occupant).

The driver of the Mustang, Cortez, remained at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. He had two other occupants in his vehicle. Both of their names were redacted from the affidavit.

The occupants unnamed in the affidavit were interviewed by police and told investagtors that Cortez and Hernandez were racing. One of the occupants told investigators that the two lined up on some train tracks near Whataburger Field before the race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKjzX_0gNXslvK00

Cortez then honked his horn three times to signal the beginning of the race, the affidavit stated.

A video surveillance camera at a business in the 1100 block of East Port Avenue captured footage of the Mustang and the Camero prior to the crash.

Once out of view of the camera, the camera captured audio of a vehicle's horn honking three times, the sounds of vehicles quickly accelerating and a subsequent crash, according to the affidavit.

The charges were filed on June 6 after police reviewed the video and interviewed the students. The investigation was still ongoing Monday, Peña said.

The affidavit stated all of the occupants in both cars were students at Ray High School, and earlier in the day, the students attended a graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center.

Chase Rogers covers local government and industry in South Texas. Contact him at chase.rogers@caller.com or on Twitter @chasedrogers . You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Affidavit: High speeds recorded before rollover crash that killed 2 Ray High students

Comments / 1

Related
KIII 3News

Aransas Pass man dies from injuries after chasing off home intruder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in the death of 38-year-old Alex Lee Quici. The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. Monday from a home in the 4600 block of Farm-to-Market 1069. The caller initially reported that a man had been shot, but police said they changed to their report saying the man was actually stabbed, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Chevrolet#Ray High School#The Caller Times#Ford
portasouthjetty.com

Investigation and search for person who dumped puppies continues

Eight puppies found abandoned in a tub outside of a veterinarian’s office in Port Aransas on Monday, June 20, are healthy and safe in homes. Animal control officer Rick Gleason said one puppy was adopted, and the other seven are in foster care. The puppies, which were found infested with fleas, require bottle feeding because they are only a few […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KSAT 12

Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

ALICE, Texas – The Alice Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Officials said Mario Marroquin is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 235 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes...
ALICE, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Two dead after wrong-way driver smashes into vehicle on Crosstown Expressway

Two people are dead after an overnight accident that occurred on the Crosstown Expressway near Gollihar Road in Corpus Christi. According to police dispatch, the driver of a maroon Mercury Mountaineer was traveling the wrong way in the 4500 block of Crosstown Expressway (286) when the driver smashed into a silver SUV around 2:21 a.m. Friday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

UPDATE ON FATAL CRASH

At approximately 11:24 am on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Broadway St and East Port Avenue for a major traffic accident involving a single vehicle. Updates to the call provided that victims were trapped in the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located that a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Tropical low set to send showers to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, isolated showers and storms are offshore over open water east of South Padre Island and gradually heading toward the coastal areas. What was supposed to be a slam dunk for the valley is turning into a nail-biter as a...
HARLINGEN, TX
KIII 3News

Alice residents invited to public hearing on TxDOT projects

ALICE, Texas — Alice residents will soon have a chance to voice their opinions on the Texas Department of Transportation improvement projects. An in-person option will also be available at the TxDOT Alice Area Office located at 1071 North U.S. Highway 281 in Alice. Project improvements include adding main...
ALICE, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy