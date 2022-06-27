Affidavit: High speeds recorded before rollover crash that killed 2 Ray High students

A 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by an 18-year-old Ray High School student whom authorities think was racing reached speeds up to 98 mph before crashing and killing two occupants last month, according to an arrest affidavit for the driver obtained by the Caller-Times.

Corpus Christi police think the students were racing just before the fatal rollover crash . That conclusion comes from conducting interviews with the students and reviewing video surveillance footage taken by a nearby business that briefly shows the Camaro and a second vehicle found unscathed at the scene.

Police arrested the driver, Hector Martinez, on Wednesday on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway . The charge was enhanced to a second-degree felony because the racing caused serious injury or death.

Martinez posted a $30,000 bail and was no longer in custody as of Monday.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2006 Ford Mustang GT, was identified as Juan Cortez, 18. As of Monday, Cortez had not been arrested by authorities, Senior Officer Gena Peña stated in an email.

Like Hernandez, Cortez faces racing on a highway with the second-degree felony enhancement, Peña said.

Peña said police arrested none of the drivers or passengers involved in the crash at the scene. Martinez was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the crash and an investigation was conducted.

At about 11:24 a.m. on May 31, police and emergency medical responders were called to the 2200 block of North Avenue in reference to a major crash with significant bodily injuries. Authorities filed the charges against Martinez and Cortez on June 6.

The Camaro driven by Martinez was found upside down with significant damage after he and Cortez "engaged in a speed contest," and Martinez lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a fence, street sign and a utility pole.

Martinez had three other occupants in the car. Two of the students, Matthew Garcia and Marcello Matthew Saldua , both 18 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth passenger, whose name is redacted in the affidavit, survived. (Peña declined to describe the injuries, if any, suffered by the fourth occupant).

The driver of the Mustang, Cortez, remained at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. He had two other occupants in his vehicle. Both of their names were redacted from the affidavit.

The occupants unnamed in the affidavit were interviewed by police and told investagtors that Cortez and Hernandez were racing. One of the occupants told investigators that the two lined up on some train tracks near Whataburger Field before the race.

Cortez then honked his horn three times to signal the beginning of the race, the affidavit stated.

A video surveillance camera at a business in the 1100 block of East Port Avenue captured footage of the Mustang and the Camero prior to the crash.

Once out of view of the camera, the camera captured audio of a vehicle's horn honking three times, the sounds of vehicles quickly accelerating and a subsequent crash, according to the affidavit.

The charges were filed on June 6 after police reviewed the video and interviewed the students. The investigation was still ongoing Monday, Peña said.

The affidavit stated all of the occupants in both cars were students at Ray High School, and earlier in the day, the students attended a graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center.

