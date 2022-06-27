ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joe County holds job fair June 28 at County-City Building in downtown South Bend

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County Human Resources is holding a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. June 28 in the lobby of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Representatives from the following departments will be available to meet with prospective applicants: CASA; Ducomb Center; Health; Infrastructure, Planning & Growth; Juvenile Justice Center; Maintenance; Police; PSAP; and Voter Registration.

All open positions can be viewed online prior to attending the job fair by visiting sjcindiana.com/jobs.

Prospective applicants can apply online prior to attending the event or at the County-City Building after meeting with a representative from the department. Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé.

Full-time and most part-time employees of St. Joseph County receive benefits including 14 paid holidays a year, set schedules, medical insurance, a free employee health clinic, free fitness membership, retirement options, and other insurance options such as dental, vision, life, accident, critical illness and more.

For more information, visit sjcindiana.com/jobs.

