Baby Names That Give Off a ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Vibe

КРИСТИНА Игумнова/ Adobe Stock

What do a beach house, cookbooks, herb gardens, cashmere cardigans and wide-brimmed hats have in common? The “Coastal Grandmother” aesthetic, of course! Credited to TikToker Lex Nicoleta, who described the term in this viral video, the vibe has been going strong — encompassing everything from movies to turtlenecks.

“[Coastal grandmother is] really just focusing on romanticizing your life and cultivating little moments of happiness — reading on your patio or cooking in your kitchen or making your morning coffee,” Nicoleta told Good Morning America in an interview. “It’s really in the details.”

But you don’t have to be a grandmother in order to give off that coastal grandmother vibe; in fact, you can be pretty much the opposite. Baby names are highly influenced by cultural trends. In Game of Thrones’ heyday, for example, the name Khaleesi hit the popularity charts for the first time ever – and that isn’t the only GOT baby name that experienced a popularity surge; in 2010, the year before the show came out, the name Arya was at the bottom of the charts at #942. By 2020, it had skyrocketed to #113. So given the tendency of naming patterns to follow the trends, it’s no wonder that people are in search of baby names that give off the coastal grandmother aesthetic.

Coastal grandmother baby names are both chic and traditional — modern names with a vintage charm that calls to mind tea on a sunny deck and crisp linen pants on a breezy beach day. If past trends are any indication, these names will be in vogue faster than you can say “Just let me grab my gardening clogs.”

Bake some cookies, arrange some fresh-cut flowers, grab your cardigan, and plan a garden party — and add these coastal grandmother baby names to your shortlist, because they’re perfectly proper and oh so charming.

