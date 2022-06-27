ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Man shot, killed at apartment in Corpus Christi's Bay Area identified

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago

A man who was killed at a Bay Area apartment complex early Sunday morning has been identified.

Around 4:48 a.m., Corpus Christi police officers responded to a call for a shooting at the 5000 block of Gollihar Road. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, Senior Officer Travis Pace said.

The man was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's officer as 28-year-old Jamarcus Terrell.

The man lived at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. Police believe another man showed up at the apartment before the situation escalated. The shooting was not a random act of violence, Pace said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CCPD at 361-886-2600.

