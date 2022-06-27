Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston, Anniston city officials, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and artist Joseph Girheld held a ribbon cutting for “Jazz Communion”, the newest mural addition for Main Street Anniston. Main Street Anniston also stated Murals are a small piece of creating a safer and more inviting environment for our community. While they add color to blan exterior walls that would otherwise go unnoticed, they also attract new local business, bring new customers to pre-existing business, and help boost the economy in that area. Murals are an attraction to locals and tourists alike. We are excited to see the completion of Jazz Communion as we continue to see vibrancy and culture restored to Main Street through the continued efforts of public art, the Adopt-A-Block program, and community events. As a Main Street America Affiliate™, Main Street Anniston is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The address of the new mural is 1118 Noble Street. If you go to see the mural be sure to stop and the many Main Street shops!

ANNISTON, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO