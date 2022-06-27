Khloe Kardashian Denies Dating Another NBA Player

Khloe Kardashian has a long history with athletes – especially NBA players. She even married one ! But now she’s putting new rumors about her love life to rest. The Kardashians star took to the comments on an Instagram post to clear things up.

As reported by Page Six , the Instagram fan account Kardashian Social posted a blind item from the infamous gossip account, DeuxMoi . The blind wanted to know if Khloe was dating anyone and wishing someone would sweep her off her feet. A DM to Deauxmoi then showed someone alleging that she was seeing another NBA player. Kardashian Social captioned the post, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!”

Khloe graciously shut things down in the comments. She wrote, “Definitely NOT True!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

But it’s no surprise that fans are wondering. Khloe has spent years dating NBA players, going as far back as 2008, when she dated Rashad McCants . In 2009, she met LA Lakers star Lamar Odom and got engaged 3 weeks later. The two married in 2009 but their relationship was overshadowed by Lamar’s cheating and struggles with addiction. She filed for divorce in 2013 but put it on hold to support Lamar after a drug overdose left him hospitalized . They officially divorced in 2016.

She quickly moved on to Chicago Bulls star Tristan Thompson and despite being on and off since 2016, they welcomed daughter True Thompson in April of 2018 . Tristan was dogged with cheating rumors , most notably when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still with Khloe . After initially denying it, Tristan fessed up on social media. He wrote a lengthy statement, which included an apology to Khloe . Tristan stated, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

On a recent episode of The Kardashians , Khloe had to relive the moment she discovered he was cheating again. She broke down and called the betrayal “despicable.” But after the episode, she took to Twitter with a more consolatory tone. Khloe tweeted , “Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE.”

It looks like Khloe finally learned from her “teachable moment.” She said back in April that Tristan is “just not the guy for me. ” Regardless, the former couple continue to remain on good terms for the sake of co-parenting True . They were recently spotted out together with a few family members for a pre-Father’s Day lunch.

TELL US- SHOULD SHE STAY AWAY FROM ATHLETES? WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER WITH?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Khloe Kardashian Denies Dating Another NBA Player appeared first on Reality Tea .