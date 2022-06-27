ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Khloe Kardashian Denies Dating Another NBA Player

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkZKg_0gNXs60u00

Khloe Kardashian has a long history with athletes – especially NBA players. She even married one ! But now she’s putting new rumors about her love life to rest. The Kardashians star took to the comments on an Instagram post to clear things up.

As reported by Page Six , the Instagram fan account Kardashian Social posted a blind item from the infamous gossip account, DeuxMoi . The blind wanted to know if Khloe was dating anyone and wishing someone would sweep her off her feet. A DM to Deauxmoi then showed someone alleging that she was seeing another NBA player. Kardashian Social captioned the post, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!”

Khloe graciously shut things down in the comments. She wrote, “Definitely NOT True!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

But it’s no surprise that fans are wondering. Khloe has spent years dating NBA players, going as far back as 2008, when she dated Rashad McCants . In 2009, she met LA Lakers star Lamar Odom and got engaged 3 weeks later. The two married in 2009 but their relationship was overshadowed by Lamar’s cheating and struggles with addiction. She filed for divorce in 2013 but put it on hold to support Lamar after a drug overdose left him hospitalized . They officially divorced in 2016.

She quickly moved on to Chicago Bulls star Tristan Thompson and despite being on and off since 2016, they welcomed daughter True Thompson in April of 2018 . Tristan was dogged with cheating rumors , most notably when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still with Khloe . After initially denying it, Tristan fessed up on social media. He wrote a lengthy statement, which included an apology to Khloe . Tristan stated, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

On a recent episode of The Kardashians , Khloe had to relive the moment she discovered he was cheating again. She broke down and called the betrayal “despicable.” But after the episode, she took to Twitter with a more consolatory tone. Khloe tweeted , “Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE.”

It looks like Khloe finally learned from her “teachable moment.” She said back in April that Tristan is “just not the guy for me. ” Regardless, the former couple continue to remain on good terms for the sake of co-parenting True . They were recently spotted out together with a few family members for a pre-Father’s Day lunch.

TELL US-  SHOULD SHE STAY AWAY FROM ATHLETES? WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER WITH?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Khloe Kardashian Denies Dating Another NBA Player appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market. The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples. Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Photo Following Devin Booker Breakup

Kendall Jenner appears to be in good spirits. The A-list celebrity reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, following one-plus year of dating. Jenner and Booker were often spotted out in Los Angeles and she was seen at some NBA games, as well. However, the couple is no longer together, per reports.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Rashad Mccants
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Nba Players#Kardashian Family#Kardashians#Dm#La Lakers
Elle

Why Kendall Jenner Broke Up With Devin Booker a Week and a Half Ago: They ‘Hit a Rough Patch’

Kendall Jenner and her NBA player boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, are done dating for now, E!, Entertainment Tonight, and Us Weekly report. Sources spoke to all three outlets about what caused the sudden split, which happened less than two weeks ago. Collectively, they made it clear that Jenner and Booker could reconcile but clashed over what they wanted for their future. Jenner initiated the split, E! reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy