ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to ‘renounce’ U.S. citizenship, slams Roe v. Wade decision

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470fmg_0gNXrvXZ00

( KTLA ) – Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest big name to speak out on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The high court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handed states the authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

The ruling ignited protests and calls to action across the country.

On Friday, during a concert at the London Stadium in the United Kingdom, Armstrong slammed the United States and announced he’s giving up his citizenship. “F— America. I’m f—ing renouncing my citizenship,” the rockstar declared to fans. “I’m f—ing coming here.”

The band is currently on tour overseas with Fall Out Boy and Weezer for the Hella Mega Tour. “There’s just too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country,” he continued to explain. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Clarence Thomas signals interest in making it easier to sue media

The Daily Mail reported that he also yelled “f— the Supreme Court of America” before playing the band’s hit “American Idiot.”

The California band is no stranger to speaking out about political issues.

Earlier this month, Green Day performed in front of a banner that read “F— Ted Cruz,” following last month’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Almost 20 years ago, the band released the concept album “American Idiot,” which was their response to the war in Iraq and the Bush Administration. Armstrong would often perform the title track while wearing a mask of former President George W. Bush.

Green Day’s tour stops in Dublin, Ireland on June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls overturning of Roe v. Wade a "blessing"

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to a reporter after a news conference outside U.S. Supreme Court on July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Republican legislator filed a lawsuit against Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her mask mandate inside the House chamber that caused “segregation” among lawmakers. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Ted Cruz
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
8 News Now

‘Things got blurry,’ Las Vegas woman accused of drugging, stealing $90K from man at Strip hotel

A Las Vegas woman is accused of drugging and stealing $90,000 from a man at a Strip area hotel and casino. Police identified the suspect as Ebony Bairfield, who had previously been arrested in an unrelated prostitution-related theft. According to an arrest report, the victim reported the incident to police on June 9. At the time, he said he was at a high roller table at the Aria casino and pulled $50,000 from his credit card at the cashier and a friend gave him an additional $40,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship#The Supreme Court#The Daily Mail#American
E! News

Meadow Walker Shares Her "Debilitating" Abortion Experience After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Watch: How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive. While the world was in disarray following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadow Walker made a difficult choice. In an Instagram post shared on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, late actor Paul Walker's only child recalling making the decision two years ago to undergo the procedure after becoming pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy