Most in new poll say overturning Roe is ‘step backward’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Scully
 2 days ago

(Th e Hill ) – Over half of the Americans questioned in a new poll say the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a “step backward” for the U.S.

In the CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, 52 percent of voters said the decision was a “step backward,” while 31 percent say it is a “step forward.” Seventeen percent said it was neither.

Overall, the poll found that 59 percent of respondents disapprove of the ruling, and 41 percent approve. More than two-thirds of women surveyed — 67 percent — disapproved of the ruling while 33 percent were in favor of it.

A majority of women in the survey — 56 percent — also said the court’s decision will make their lives worse, while only 16 percent say it will make it better. Twenty-eight percent of women said it will not make a difference.

Justices in a 5-4 decision on Friday overturned Roe, sending the future of abortion rights back to states to decide whether they want to ban procedures or tighten restrictions.

The new survey also measured emotions toward the decision, which sparked protests across the U.S., with those who approve of the decision, especially those who identify as conservative or white evangelicals, reporting feeling “both hopeful and happy.”

On the other side, many voters who disapprove of the decision have reported feeling “upset, angry, and many add scared,” pollsters said. They noted that the sentiments are more commonly felt among the women who disapprove of the decision, compared to the men who do.

A majority of respondents — 57 percent — said it is likely that the court will limit same-sex marriage next, while 55 percent said justices will limit access to birth control.

The poll of 1,591 adults was conducted from June 24 to 25 following the ruling. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

