Watch: Ukrainian Forces Strike Column of Russian Rocket Launcher Vehicles

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 2 days ago

A column of Russian multiple rocket launcher vehicles was purportedly blown to pieces by artillery with the help of Ukrainian special forces.

It is unclear where exactly in Ukraine the images were filmed, but the footage was obtained Monday from the Command of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who said: "First of all, it's beautiful. But above all, it's necessary."

They added: "It is no secret that enemy artillery has an advantage over ours. Therefore, it is always a priority goal of Ukrainian soldiers. And especially when it comes to large caliber systems."

They also said: "SSO scouts of Ukraine in Donetsk region found a column of the enemy, numbering six MLRS 'Uragan', transport and loading vehicles, fuel trucks, trucks, fire control vehicles, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.

"Having successfully aimed their artillery, the SSO soldiers adjusted the fire of the Ukrainian guns while they took the enemy equipment to pieces."

The BM-27 "Uragan" is a multiple rocket launcher vehicle that was originally designed by the Soviet Union.

Zenger News contacted the Command of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further comment, as well the Ministry of Defense of Russia, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Monday marks the 124th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 27, Russia had lost about 35,000 personnel, 1,552 tanks, 3,687 armored combat vehicles, 771 artillery units, 243 multiple launch rocket systems, 101 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 184 helicopters, 636 drones, 137 cruise missiles, 14 warships, 2,575 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 60 units of special equipment.

At least 14 missiles have hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv , according to Ukrainian officials. The strikes come as G7 leaders meet in Bavaria , in Germany, for a three-day summit. Military support for Ukraine is at the top of the agenda. The G7 is made up of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Other missiles have reportedly hit the central city of Cherkasy, as well as the strategically vital port city of Odesa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G7 leaders and said that he wanted the war to end before the end of the year. He repeated his request for anti-aircraft defense systems, as well as further sanctions on Russia. He also repeated his request for help to export grain from Ukraine.

Russian troops have been accused of pillaging vast quantities of grain from farmers in occupied areas of Ukraine, as well as other crops including sunflower seeds. They have also been accused of stealing fertilizer and agricultural equipment.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is now in Russian hands after Ukrainian troops were ordered to retreat following weeks of siege.

The U.K. and the U. S., as well as Japan and Canada, are set to ban imports of Russian gold. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the ban will "strike at the heart of Putin's war machine."

Last week, the European Union approved Ukraine's application to become a candidate for admission to the bloc, which is currently made up of 27 countries. The decision was hailed in both Brussels and Kyiv as a "historic moment," with Zelensky saying that "Ukraine's future is in the EU ."

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

