Miami-dade County, FL

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds

By Community News Releases
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrangements, Orchestrations, Additional Music and Lyrics by John L. Cornelius, II. This jammin’ musical shares the legendary reggae artist’s message of peace and love with a new generation of songbirds!. Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Opening Night. Through Saturday, July 9. Tickets: $20 (children...

Village artist Jorge Ballará’s painting reflects local flora

Palmetto Bay resident and artist Jorge Ballará has lived in the village for the past seven years, but his first time exhibiting in the area was during a special art event called “Beyond the Woods” at Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, June 11. Ballará chose his three-panel triptych,...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay hosts ‘Ladies Of Legacy’ event

Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay hosted a special event of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Women in Construction. The “Ladies of Legacy” leadership luncheon welcomed more than 130 people in attendance, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other government officials. “What...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Ballet at the Park brings classic artworks to life

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Seminole Theatre in Homestead recently was the site of spectacle and the collaboration of art and dance during a performance of “Art in Motion.”. The partnership was that of Vilma Borbolla, founder and director of the Ballet at the Park Dance Company, and Venezuelan...
HOMESTEAD, FL
EAST RIDGE AT CUTLER BAY HOSTS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, FIREWORKS

WHO: East Ridge at Cutler Bay, a senior living community in Miami, is hosting its first Fourth of July celebration following the pandemic. The community will welcome residents, team members and families for an intergenerational Independence Day celebration full of food, live music, a golf cart parade and fireworks. WHAT:...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Construction of Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel Set to Begin This Summer

Arquitectonica-designed, 800-room hotel is expected to open in 2025 – With construction set to begin this summer on the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel, the city’s convention center campus will continue to evolve into one of the most sought-after meeting and convention destinations in the world. Designed by Arquitectonica, the 800-room hotel will enhance Miami Beach’s Convention Center District with new public spaces, improved connectivity, and privately-funded infrastructure and resiliency upgrades. The project will create an estimated 1,909 on-site construction jobs, 724 full-time jobs and 225 indirect jobs.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Parents and families take note, State of Kid recently opened on Miami Beach

This kid-centric concept combines childhood enrichment, parenting classes and curated retail, all in one modern space. Boasting the most in-demand instructors and sought-after clothing brands, this retail/experiential hybrid was created to make parenting easier. The female-founded company launched in 2019 in the Design District and, more recently, expanded to Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Make an Impact This Summer on Miami Beach

Seasonal traveler activities will educate and advocate for change while delivering exclusive and notable experiences. This summer, Miami Beach visitors have access to seasonal activities and experiences that bring the elements of a luxury vacation together with initiatives created to foster community awareness and change. According to the 2022 Impact Tourism report by Kind Traveler, 96% of travelers responded that it’s important their tourism dollars make a positive impact on the communities they visit and the environment. Starting this month, visitors will find new ways to get involved, all while enjoying a selection of destination offerings that help put tourism dollars to work in the spirit of giving back. From limited-time educational exhibitions and fashion events for charity, to hotel stays with hands-on, in-the-sand activations, Miami Beach is an ideal city for those seeking to make a difference while on vacation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas has a New Vision for Broward County

[PLANTATION] – Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas is forging ahead with her candidacy for Broward County Commissioner District 9. This new district includes parts of Plantation, Ft. Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise, Oakland Park and unincorporated Broward. Ruiz-Nicolas stated, “As your next Broward County Commissioner, I intend to be the voice for...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Village street co-dedicated to honor Albert E. Dotson, Sr.

The Village of Palmetto Bay conducted a special ceremony on June 11 to honor the memory of village resident Albert E. Dotson Sr., by co-designating a portion of SW 78th Avenue between 168th and 184th streets as “Albert E. Dotson Sr. Way.”. Attending the event were members of the...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
A Letter from the Chairman of the Board, Aaron Tandy

I wanted to thank everyone who attended and helped make our Gala a huge success. Despite the storm that led up to the event, the clouds cleared right before we opened the doors and I’m so glad we were able to finally have it after two cancellations due to Covid-19. I want to thank the honorees and our Vice Chairs Alfredo Gonzalez, Seth Feuer and Rich Segal for helping with planning the event. We were also able to raise thousands of dollars that were given to the Global Empowerment Mission, led by Michael Capponi a Gala honoree, for Ukrainian Relief efforts. It felt really good to get together, raise money for good causes and dance the night away.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Construction Underway On Expansion Of Fontainebleau Resort In Miami Beach

A seven-level expansion of the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach has commenced under construction. Records show that a foundation permit allowing deep soil mixing was issued in May. Construction equipment has been active on the site for weeks. The project will include parking, ballroom space, and meeting rooms:. Basement level...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Mellow Dramatic Mondays is a new event at Red Rooster Overtown that focuses on good vibes through soul music. This week, it's all about acoustics as Courtney Mickens takes the stage. The singer recently released her new album, What Kinda Lady, and is best known for her hit "Bad." So enjoy a cocktail and some mellow sounds and start your week off right. A two-drink minimum or orders from the late-night menu is required to enjoy the show. 8 p.m. Monday, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Tickets cost $15 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
Get Ready For FAMU Marching 100 & Jackson State Sonic Boom Match Up During The Orange Blossom Classic

By: Carlton Wade – FAMU Marching 100 & Jackson State’s Sonic Boom is the other highly anticipated match up during Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic. Black Music Month is not just in June. The worldwide impact of black American music can be felt across the globe year round. Its unassuming presence has had an undeniable influence on.
CORAL GABLES, FL
HaSalon Miami Launching New Summer Series!

HaSalon Miami is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated launch of HaSalon Miami’s brand-new Summer Series specially curated by Chef Eyal Shani. HaSalon Miami has put together an experiential four-course, prix fixe menu well-equipped with the celebrated Mediterranean flavors and ingredients of HaSalon. Now through Labor Day, the Summer Series menu will be offered at $68 per person and will be made available in the first seating between 6 – 7:30PM. Guests can expect HaSalon’s signature and eclectic flavors through seasonal favorites such as the Beetroot Carpaccio, the Grilled Fish with Salat Aravi, and more! When you visit, expect to experience some of the finest Mediterranean cuisines in the world and the energetic, irresistible vibe that makes HaSalon a restaurant like no other. Reservations can be made at: https://resy.com/cities/mia/hasalon-miami.
MIAMI, FL
We took Tri-Rail to Miami, here’s how we spent our weekend...

It’s time to travel around South Florida! I took Tri-Rail to Miami this past weekend to meet up with friends for a few days of R&R. Here are a few things we had on the agenda. Tri-Rail has 18 stations serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties — plus,...
MIAMI, FL

