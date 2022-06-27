City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds

I wanted to thank everyone who attended and helped make our Gala a huge success. Despite the storm that led up to the event, the clouds cleared right before we opened the doors and I’m so glad we were able to finally have it after two cancellations due to Covid-19. I want to thank the honorees and our Vice Chairs Alfredo Gonzalez, Seth Feuer and Rich Segal for helping with planning the event. We were also able to raise thousands of dollars that were given to the Global Empowerment Mission, led by Michael Capponi a Gala honoree, for Ukrainian Relief efforts. It felt really good to get together, raise money for good causes and dance the night away.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO