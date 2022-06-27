The Shelby County Ethics Commission can't vote or meet. There's a plan to fix that.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to state that the ethics commission has not had any meetings since Beth Nickelson became chair in December 2020, although it did have some prior.

If an ethics complaint is lodged against a top official in Shelby County Government — from the mayor to an assistant chief deputy sheriff — that complaint goes to the county ethics commission.

But for years, that body has been unable to make quorum, the required number of members who must be present to properly meet and take a vote.

And, getting new members approved to the commission has proven impossible so far for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, who appoints new members who then must be approved by the Shelby County Commission.

Faced with concern about a defunct body meant to handle some of the most serious complaints against some of the most powerful people in Shelby County Government, Harris is now planning a new tactic: He plans to appoint people who already have the support of the Shelby County Commission.

The ‘Ford Matter’ on pause before ethics commission

Since Beth Nickelson became chair of the ethics commission in December 2020, the group has not been able to achieve a quorum. It did have some small meetings between her joining in 2018 and her becoming chair, she said.

Organized by county charter as a 13-member board, seven members — or one more than half — are required for quorum. But currently, there are only five members on the board, which Nickelson chairs, meaning even if every member is present, quorum is impossible.

Only one matter has been referred to the ethics commission in Nickelson’s time as chair: that of Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr., who was accused of a breach of the Shelby County Charter and ethics code after he ushered through a $450,000 grant to the nonprofit Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South Inc. and also sold them computers , a business interest he did not disclose.

That was scheduled to come before the ethics commission in 2021, but the matter was paused when a special prosecutor began a criminal investigation into Ford, removing the matter from the jurisdiction of the county’s ethics commission.

“Importantly, following the conclusion of the D.A.’s investigation, this Commission will proceed (within 60 days) with its duties and obligations relative to the Ford Matter,” Nickelson wrote in a letter to members of the ethics commission in March 2021.

The criminal investigation into Ford by the District Attorney General's Office for the 17th Judicial District of Tennessee remains ongoing.

Commissioners have refused to consider new appointments

The board is important not just because it can review complaints against elected officials, board appointees, administrative officers, division directors, deputies and more, but also because it is the first level of review for any changes to the county’s ethics ordinance, which hasn’t been updated in years, said Harris.

Updating the ethics ordinance is something Harris announced his goal to do in 2021. Changes would include targeting grantmaking, conflicts of interest and more.

But first, he needs a functioning ethics commission to review those proposed changes.

On April 7, 2021, Harris wrote then-Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Eddie Jones Jr. asking him to sponsor a resolution to approve three members to the ethics commission. He asked again in an April 26, 2021 letter.

That resolution never appeared on a Shelby County agenda.

On May 21, 2021, Harris wrote Commissioner Mark Billingsley, who then was vice-chair of the general government committee, asking if he would sponsor a resolution to approve those three individuals to the ethics commission.

“The Chairman of the Committee will not sponsor any nominations to the Ethics Commission and my understanding is that you, the Vice-Chairman, have refused also,” Harris wrote in the letter obtained by The Commercial Appeal. “I am writing now to request that you re-consider.”

Billingsley also did not sponsor that resolution. However, two months later, the commissioners created their own advisory “blue ribbon” panel to make independent recommendations on whether Harris’ appointees should, in fact, be approved by the commission. The creation of that blue ribbon panel was spearheaded by Commissioner Amber Mills.

Part of the reason there was hesitancy in bringing a resolution to approve new members to the ethics commission was because he didn’t think there were enough votes to pass, Billingsley told The Commercial Appeal.

At the time, there was a great deal of back-and-forth between Harris and Ford, souring the conversation about the ethics commission, Billingsley said.

“I really work hard to have consensus and go to battle for things that have the possibility of achieving seven votes,” Billingsley said. “And so, in counting the votes multiple times … regarding the ethics commission, there seemed to be no interest on behalf of my colleagues that wanted to get into a debate about the ethics commission.”

Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

The ethics commission is the only board that struggles to have members approved by the commission, said Jerri Green, policy adviser to Harris who handles appointments to all the county’s volunteer boards and commissions.

Approvals of other appointments usually pass unanimously, she said.

“Our county, our residents, we deserve to have ethical issues looked into and we have to have that quorum,” Green said. “It’s important to see it in that kind of picture that it’s just this one board that we’re hitting this roadblock with.”

Blue ribbon panel could be solution, Harris says

Today, the blue ribbon panel has begun meeting, with the goal of ultimately hearing the names of Harris’ appointees to the ethics commission and making recommendations to the commission.

On March 11, the blue ribbon panel was scheduled to review two appointees, but those two appointees ultimately withdrew their names from consideration and the meeting was canceled.

One of those appointees declined to speak with The Commercial Appeal about why she chose to withdraw her name from consideration. The other could not be reached for comment.

“I ask if we have enough members and I’m told no,” said Nickelson, the ethics commission chairperson. “We’re paused.”

Last Thursday, a different chairperson also asked if there were new appointees to the ethics commission and was told no.

In this case, it was Judge Karen Williams, chair of the blue ribbon panel, at its second meeting.

Only two members of the blue ribbon panel were present, not the three required for their group to meet quorum. Because of that, they considered it a “committee meeting,” not a full meeting of their body. There, they discussed the possibility of reducing the size of the ethics commission and also recommending that Harris reappoint one member whose term has expired.

“We’re looking forward to helping solve the quorum problem,” Williams said.

In fact, Harris’ own idea of how to solve the “quorum problem” for the ethics commission hinges on the blue ribbon panel itself.

Members of the blue ribbon panel are chosen by commissioners. So, for the next round of individuals that he appoints to the actual ethics commission, Harris plans to pull from a specific place: the blue ribbon panel.

He’s already started asking members, starting with Cary Vaughn, chairman of the Shelby County GOP and CEO and President of Love Worth Finding Ministries.

“There would be no reason to have any suspicion around any of the blue ribbon committee members, because the blue ribbon members have just been reviewed by the commission,” Harris said.

As for Vaughn, he’s interested.

If Harris does end up appointing him to the ethics commission, he would consider recusing himself from the blue ribbon panel while the other members consider whether to recommend that the Shelby County Commission approve him, Vaughn said. Then, he would potentially serve on both groups.

“I think it’s critical that we stand on a foundation of integrity in all that we do,” Vaughn said.

Serving on the blue ribbon panel is a chance to be “part of the solution,” he said, and so could serving on the ethics commission itself.

“Anytime we look at the county, look at boards and commissions and committees, we want to put the right people in the right seats on the bus,” Vaughn said. “You want diversity, you want diversity of race, you want diversity in gender, you want diversity geographically around the county, from all the pockets of the county and the city, and you also want diversity in skillset.”

The blue ribbon panel next meets July 18, then will return in September after county August elections. It is unclear whether they will have appointments to the ethics commission to consider.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

