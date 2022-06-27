ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNX 1070 News Radio

Fullerton man had enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, O.C. District Attorney says

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45O0Ao_0gNXqnlC00

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) – A Fullerton man was charged after officials said he had enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people.

Officials said the amount found was "nearly four times the population of Orange County."

On Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officers arrested 60-year-old Alfonso Gomez-Santana after they found four kilos of fentanyl inside his car, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

During a search inside Gomez-Santana’s Fullerton residence, authorities found 20 more kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills and 122 grams of methamphetamine.

Gomez-Santana was charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell. If convicted, he faces up to six years and eight months in jail.

“It is unconscionable that someone who has the ability to kill 12 million people is facing just a handful of years in jail,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Fentanyl is a national epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year and it’s not going to stop unless we have the tools as prosecutors to hold these drug dealers and drug manufacturers accountable for peddling death.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
knock-la.com

In Orange County Jail, Suicide Is Punished, Not Treated

It’s hard to imagine ever being able to forget. It was approximately two years ago that I was sitting inside my jail cell when I noticed a tall figure climbing the top tier stair rail. Over and over he shouted: “It’s broken! It’s broken!” He looked like a wrestler preparing to do a stunt, but this was not some billion-dollar, jam-packed arena, and wrestlers don’t do stunts that end with them dead on a concrete floor.
KION News Channel 5/46

San Bernardino man arrested for ghost gun in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested a man on Highway 101 after officers pulled him over for a vehicle code violation. Police approached Christopher Valencia of San Bernardino with a K9 unit, and the K9 smelled something suspicious. A loaded, unregistered, ghost gun was found in the car along with narcotics, said police. The post San Bernardino man arrested for ghost gun in Soledad appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
crimevoice.com

Orange County woman accused of stealing U-Haul with autistic man sitting in it

A woman is suspected of stealing a U-Haul Box truck that had a man with autism inside. Both the man and U-Haul have been located, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The incident took place at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd. While the caregiver of the man with autism was inside the Anaheim Department of Motor Vehicles on the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the U-Haul box truck the caregiver had rented was stolen. Inside the U-Haul was James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with the mental age of a 4-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullerton#Fentanyl#California Highway Patrol#Knx#Violent Crime#Knx News 97 1 Fm#Americans
orangecountytribune.com

“Dead aunt” scam backfires

Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA.com

Driver sought in Westminster hit-and-run on pedestrian

A woman walking three dogs was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westminster Wednesday, and authorities are searching for the culprit. The woman is in a local hospital with critical, but stable, condition, and the dogs were unharmed. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 30, 2022.
WESTMINSTER, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

93-year-old man shoots home intruder, fends off others

A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Pizza Deliveryman Man Killed While Trying to Help Assault Victim

A pizza deliveryman was fatally shot after coming to the aid of a 76-year-old assault victim who was also shot, authorities said Wednesday. The shootings were reported at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near Lessue Avenue and Santa Rosalia Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Juan Cristalinas, 49,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana Code Enforcement hauled off 30 junk vehicles from a residence

On June 28, 2022, our Code Enforcement Division in conjunction with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division completed a Public Nuisance Inspection and Abatement warrant for a residential property in our City. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Over $6,700 in fines and...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Father Arrested, Baby Recovering After Eating Substance in Costa Mesa

A 10-month-old baby who ingested a foreign substance in Costa Mesa that left the girl hospitalized was recovering Wednesday, while her father was behind bars and charged with child abuse. Jovany Armando Encisosolorio pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the felony count of child abuse and denied a sentencing enhancement for...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Bianco: State needs to find cause of breach impacting gun permit holders

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said today he wants the California Department of Justice to fully account for why the names, birth dates, addresses, and other personal details of concealed carry gun permit holders were publicly compromised. "The Sheriff's Department is demanding a detailed and thorough investigation ... to determine the cause and reason that The post Sheriff Bianco: State needs to find cause of breach impacting gun permit holders appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy