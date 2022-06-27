Fullerton man had enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, O.C. District Attorney says

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) – A Fullerton man was charged after officials said he had enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people.

Officials said the amount found was "nearly four times the population of Orange County."

On Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officers arrested 60-year-old Alfonso Gomez-Santana after they found four kilos of fentanyl inside his car, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

During a search inside Gomez-Santana’s Fullerton residence, authorities found 20 more kilos of fentanyl, $250,000 in fentanyl pills and 122 grams of methamphetamine.

Gomez-Santana was charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell. If convicted, he faces up to six years and eight months in jail.

“It is unconscionable that someone who has the ability to kill 12 million people is facing just a handful of years in jail,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Fentanyl is a national epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year and it’s not going to stop unless we have the tools as prosecutors to hold these drug dealers and drug manufacturers accountable for peddling death.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok