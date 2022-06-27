ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eva Marcille Arrives in Daring Pearl Bodycon Dress & Thick-Strap Silver Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyXTQ_0gNXqbAU00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Marcille looked pretty in pearls at the BET awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old stepped onto the red carpet in a beaded bodycon ensemble. The bold dress featured curved sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps and detailing around her upper arm. The embroidered top led into different sized pearl strands that ran down her torso. The beaded strings draped down the top of her legs, creating a skirt-like aesthetic layered over mini pearl shorts.

Marcille forewent accessories to draw attention to the daring dress. She carried a small multicolored clutch. In terms of her footwear, the star wore a pair of silver heels. The shoes featured thick straps across her toe bed and a chunky bangle like strap around her ankle .

The actress and model attended the ceremony with her husband, Mike Sterling. He posed with Marcille in a simple black suit with a white button up shirt and brown boots with a woven leather upper.

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson served as the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each. Diddy was also honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Flip through the gallery to see the BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals

Shop these silver heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iH56G_0gNXqbAU00

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nG5Hj_0gNXqbAU00

Buy Now: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uruL_0gNXqbAU00

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Kentrena Pump, $60

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Plays With Patterns In Colorful Halter Dress & Metallic Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer gave colorful glamor on the red carpet for the 2022 Bet Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Palmer wore a colorful halter dress from Conner Ives’ fall 2021 collection. The scarf dress featured a plethora of patterns and colors from deep green and vibrant yellow, to dainty floral prints and wild checkered patterns of different sizes. The halter-style silhouette featured a lengthy train and a daring slit in the front, creating a high-low dynamic. The patchwork printed gown had a deep plunging neckline, adding to passionate vibes the star aimed to give off. Palmer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The “Empire” star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Swirly-Top Dress Sparkles With Peep-Toe Pumps on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes a black dress means playing it safe, but Chloe Bailey took experimentation to the next level when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The one half of sister duo Chloe x Halle wore a lengthy black dress with an artistic, strapless bodice. The fabric swirled and climbed up the star’s chest and shoulders, creating a whimsical bodice. Bailey’s dress had a lengthy train and skirt that was dotted with black sparkles sporadically. She accessorized with gold swirling earrings and a bracelet, adding a contrasting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hood, CA
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Gives Goddess Energy in Gold Spiked Corset Gown & Bejeweled Sandals at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna made a striking arrival at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Taraji P. Henson will host the biggest night in Black culture. The star-studded event will also feature performances by Lizzo, Chance The Rapper, Chloe Bailey, Latto, Jack Harlow, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim and many others. Blac Chyna is among the many faces to step out for the eventful evening. The media personality gave major goddess vibes as she hit the red carpet in a gold bustier top, which had chess pieces and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lil’ Kim Performs at BET Awards 2022 In Cutout Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sparkling Boots With Diddy

Click here to read the full article. Lil’ Kim knows how to light up a stage and she did just that while performing at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The “Jump Off” rapper skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance during a tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual event. The set was a medley of songs in celebration of the trailblazer’s legacy with other musical acts including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci also hit the stage. Lil’ Kim made a bold fashion...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Makes White-Hot Arrival in Sinuous Sandals With Crop Top & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige has been turning heads on red carpets since the ’90s and today is no different. At the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Grammy-winning artist, also known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, showed off a sleek white look consisting of an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder crop top and a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and a train. Blige, who recently announced a “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to support her new album for later this year, also wore a matching white choker, dangling earrings and bracelets. On her feet, the 51-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Lizzo
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Footwear News

Lizzo Brings the Drama & Old Hollywood Glamour in Gucci Dress & Platforms on BET Awards Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo certainly knows how to make an entrance. The “About Damn Time” singer hit the red carpet ahead of the BET Awards on Sunday in LA. She is set to perform at the awards later in the evening To the event, she wore a navy blue sequin gown. The custom Gucci dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a high leg slit and black feather detailing. She accessorized with sparkly crystal earrings, but otherwise let her dress serve as the main focal point of her look. Lizzo slipped into a pair of daring shoes for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
Footwear News

Ciara Takes Risks in Edgy Top, High-Slit Skirt & Bow Sandals With Russell Wilson on Date Night

Click here to read the full article. Ciara and Russell Wilson took a romantic stroll down the street chicly dressed in all-black for a date night yesterday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) The singer went soft and sultry with a satin button-down top loosely tucked into a satin wrap skirt. The skirt featured an intelligent high-slit. She kept the shirt open and highlighted her neck with a pendant necklace. The satin material was perfect as its light shone, making Ciara’s skin glow. The singer’s hair flew behind her, the long black tresses benefiting this simplistic but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ella Mai Glimmers in Beaded Fringe Mini Jumpsuit & Strappy Sandals on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ella Mai looked like a modernized flapper girl for culture’s biggest night on Sunday in Los Angeles at the BET Awards 2022. This singer wore a mock-neck long-sleeve minidress with bedazzled tassels and shimmering accents across the front and back. The tassels and circled pattern across the outfit are a reminder of 1920s flapper looks in a toned-down and edgier fashion. Rings were the only accessory chosen for yesterday’s event as she wore a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Mini Dress#Carpet#Pearls
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Glides in 7-Inch Silver Heels & Matching Pedicure With Airy Blue Dress on MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. When hosting an award show, your main job is setting the tone for the night — and Vanessa Hudgens has that undoubtedly intimidating responsibility as host of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. But if her red carpet look for the big event is any indication, she’s well prepared for a night of pure style success. For the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old actress wore a royal blue mini dress by Vera Wang with elegant draping throughout. Though the dress was short in length, it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Has ‘First Class’ Fashion Moment in Silk Pajamas, $65 Sunglasses & Sky-High Heels

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez took to first-class travel in style. The “Halftime” star took on jet-set dressing in comfort, wearing a set of white silk pajamas. Featuring a collared shirt and flowing trousers, the set gained a whimsical elegance from a pink, blue and yellow print of hummingbirds. Completing her look were gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and $65 oversized Quay cat-eye sunglasses with pink frames and gold chain accents, plus a matching leather Valentino top-handle bag punctuated with a gold pyramid stud. The star shared a clip of her strutting on the runway on Instagram,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules. While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge. For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Billy Porter Gets Edgy With Spiked Shoulders & Plated Platforms on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. While Billy Porter is typically known for his glamorous red carpet looks, the actor showed off a more neutral, yet eye-catching outfit at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The “Pose” star stepped out in an entirely gray outfit by designer Rick Owens. The ensemble from the fall 2022 collection consisted of a long sweater with long sleeves and bold shoulders paired with a matching skirt, which trailed behind him as he walked the red carpet. The “Cinderella” actor’s asymmetrical skirt gave way to platform boots in the same shade of gray...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

NBA Draft Mom Kool Daniels Goes Viral in White Side-Slit Dress & Caged Heels With Son Dyson Daniels in ‘Foil’ Suit

Click here to read the full article. Australian professional basketball player Dyson Daniels recently celebrated being the 8th overall pick during the 2022 NBA Draft, committing to join the New Orleans Pelicans for the upcoming NBA season. The 19-year-old player may have expected to be the center of attention during draft proceedings, but his proud mother’s top-notch style stole a portion of the spotlight during the career-defining night on Thursday. To support her son during the Brooklyn-based NBA Draft event, Kool-Daniels wore a show-stopping sleek white dress with a mid-calf hem. The eye-catching dress included a statement side-slit that featured peplum-like...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

136K+
Followers
16K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy