Le Center Fire parties with the community for 125th anniversary

On this one occasion, the Le Center Fire Department effectively brought down the house, rather than keeping it up.

The Department’s 125th anniversary celebration kindled the interest of hundreds of visitors on Saturday, June 25. Featuring a parade, concert and fire hose tournament, the anniversary was alight with activities for attendees to see and experience.

“We’ve always had good support from the community whether its for the anniversary or in general,” said Dean Blaschko of the Le Center Fire Department. “It’s always great to have this community help us.”

Sunny and clear skies were just what the 125th anniversary needed as the event kicked off with a 2 p.m. parade down Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Fire Departments from around the area including Le Sueur, Kilkenny, Montgomery, New Prague, Cleveland and Belle Plaine joined Le Center in the parade alongside emergency responders and local businesses.

The parade lead into the main event at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. Food vendors and a beer garden satiated guests’ stomachs as they waited for the amateur water fight competition to begin.

Eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competed in gendered divisions before a crowd of over 200 people to determine who would be named the reigning water fight champion. Each team wielded a fire hose and were tasked with pushing a barrel across the goal line on the opposing team’s side. Whoever scored the best two out of three advanced to the next round.

After the high pressure competition was complete, Chaska and Belle Plaine took the top spots and trophies in the men’s tournament, placing first and second respectively. The ladies of the Le Center Ambulance were declared the champions of the women’s division while Cleveland Auxiliary came in second place.

While families gathered outside to watch the team’s hose each other down, kids rushed to play in two bounce houses. An appropriately themed fire hall bounce house allowed kids to enter through he front doors, jump around and exit by taking a slide.

Visitors could also get their photo taken with the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and receive an autographed picture.

Toward the end of the amateur water water tournament, the Le Center Area Fire Department gave attendees an education in fire safety with a doll house fire flow path demonstration.

The demonstration displayed how fire can quickly spread in a home the more that oxygen is introduced to the area. After first dousing the wooden dollhouse in gasoline, the Le Center firefighters lit a flame in the bottom basement area.

Through a window, audiences could see the flames were largely confined to the basement area room, but when the firefighters opened a hole in the roof, fire and smoke began to billow out of the upper right room.

Blaschko advised that keeping ones doors closed at night can save one’s life. When the fire is in a compact room with little oxygen coming in, it can slow or peter out before spreading. But when all the doors in the home are open it can quickly spread from one room to the next.

While the sunny weather was just what the parade and water fights needed, the firefighters could have done without the high winds. The demonstration was unfortunately ended before the whole dollhouse could be burned because the wind continued to blow out the flames.

On balance, the weather for the 125th anniversary was far better than the Le Center Fire Department’s Centennial which ended with the sound of tornado sirens concluding the rainy weekend.

“We got stormed out of that one,” said Blaschko, a 30-year member of the department.

Live music performances began at 4:30 p.m. with local acoustic musician Jared Graff, followed by headlining classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. The Mankato band is known for playing classic hits by Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston and Def Leppard.