Le Center, MN

Le Center Fire parties with the community for 125th anniversary

By CARSON HUGHES
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 2 days ago

On this one occasion, the Le Center Fire Department effectively brought down the house, rather than keeping it up.

The Department’s 125th anniversary celebration kindled the interest of hundreds of visitors on Saturday, June 25. Featuring a parade, concert and fire hose tournament, the anniversary was alight with activities for attendees to see and experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaqwm_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBHjw_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrt1B_0gNXpk9E00

“We’ve always had good support from the community whether its for the anniversary or in general,” said Dean Blaschko of the Le Center Fire Department. “It’s always great to have this community help us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15THCL_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOJLT_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZkM1_0gNXpk9E00

Sunny and clear skies were just what the 125th anniversary needed as the event kicked off with a 2 p.m. parade down Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Fire Departments from around the area including Le Sueur, Kilkenny, Montgomery, New Prague, Cleveland and Belle Plaine joined Le Center in the parade alongside emergency responders and local businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJgO8_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiAis_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSwqN_0gNXpk9E00

The parade lead into the main event at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. Food vendors and a beer garden satiated guests’ stomachs as they waited for the amateur water fight competition to begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbvrp_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfVmY_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUbOI_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyATU_0gNXpk9E00

Eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competed in gendered divisions before a crowd of over 200 people to determine who would be named the reigning water fight champion. Each team wielded a fire hose and were tasked with pushing a barrel across the goal line on the opposing team’s side. Whoever scored the best two out of three advanced to the next round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fftf5_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaQQL_0gNXpk9E00

After the high pressure competition was complete, Chaska and Belle Plaine took the top spots and trophies in the men’s tournament, placing first and second respectively. The ladies of the Le Center Ambulance were declared the champions of the women’s division while Cleveland Auxiliary came in second place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJ0GQ_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229j9E_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARecC_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFl35_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdIWp_0gNXpk9E00

While families gathered outside to watch the team’s hose each other down, kids rushed to play in two bounce houses. An appropriately themed fire hall bounce house allowed kids to enter through he front doors, jump around and exit by taking a slide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZFjv_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtPch_0gNXpk9E00

Visitors could also get their photo taken with the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and receive an autographed picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9isi_0gNXpk9E00

Toward the end of the amateur water water tournament, the Le Center Area Fire Department gave attendees an education in fire safety with a doll house fire flow path demonstration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DKSe_0gNXpk9E00

The demonstration displayed how fire can quickly spread in a home the more that oxygen is introduced to the area. After first dousing the wooden dollhouse in gasoline, the Le Center firefighters lit a flame in the bottom basement area.

Through a window, audiences could see the flames were largely confined to the basement area room, but when the firefighters opened a hole in the roof, fire and smoke began to billow out of the upper right room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6dzg_0gNXpk9E00

Blaschko advised that keeping ones doors closed at night can save one’s life. When the fire is in a compact room with little oxygen coming in, it can slow or peter out before spreading. But when all the doors in the home are open it can quickly spread from one room to the next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBCrO_0gNXpk9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzDey_0gNXpk9E00

While the sunny weather was just what the parade and water fights needed, the firefighters could have done without the high winds. The demonstration was unfortunately ended before the whole dollhouse could be burned because the wind continued to blow out the flames.

On balance, the weather for the 125th anniversary was far better than the Le Center Fire Department’s Centennial which ended with the sound of tornado sirens concluding the rainy weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wjs00_0gNXpk9E00

“We got stormed out of that one,” said Blaschko, a 30-year member of the department.

Live music performances began at 4:30 p.m. with local acoustic musician Jared Graff, followed by headlining classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. The Mankato band is known for playing classic hits by Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston and Def Leppard.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#House Fire#Classic Rock#Beer Garden#125th
