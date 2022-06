One of the country’s largest retailers could be opening their second Jersey City outpost as plans have emerged to bring a new location to the site of a vacant building. Earlier this month, Target submitted an application to revitalize an address listed as 381 Route 440. The 424,000-square-foot property, formerly home to a Kmart, falls within the Stadium Plaza shopping center and is not far from the massive Bayfront redevelopment along the Hackensack River.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO