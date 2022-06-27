ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted Chocolatier will have some connection to Stardew Valley

By Petrana Radulovic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStardew Valley developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone revealed on Twitter that his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier, will have at least some connection to Stardew Valley. The game was announced last October, but it does not yet have a release date. The early gameplay trailer revealed some sort of chocolate factory simulator, with...

