There is a decent possibility that the foundation for the next middleweight title bout could be in place following the conclusion of UFC 276 on Saturday. Given the previous history between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira — “Poatan” defeated the reigning champion twice in kickboxing bouts — there is already plenty of interest for a third meeting between the two under the UFC banner. Adesanya will defend his belt against Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner, while Pereira will face streaking contender Sean Strickland in a main card bout.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO