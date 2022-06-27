ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford LIVE News

Teacher Academy students recognized by Board of Education

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Utgcc_0gNXoSft00

Mystery Villa, Haley Thompson and Anna Hatfield, members of the Teacher Academy Pathway at MHS, were recently recognized at a school board meeting

The Milford High School Board of Education recognized three students in the Milford High School Teacher Academy at a recent meeting. The program prepares high school students for careers as educators and is led by Mrs. Molly Chorman.

“Before the Teacher Academy, there really was no other pathway that students could pursue. There was maybe a club for future teachers but no other pathway that students could pursue, who wanted to become a teacher,” Dr. Jason Peel, Director of Human Resources and School Climate, said. “As a pathway that started in the state of Delaware, we thought it was a good idea to adopt the pathway and that was back in the 2016-17 school year. So since then, we’ve had over 150 pathway completers and that number has tripled since the start of the program. Mrs. Chorman has gone through training, has implemented all the courses and  has worked with colleagues throughout the state to make this program viable and really, really thrive here in Milford.”

According to Dr. Peel, there have been over 60 students as part of their capstone take the test required to become a paraprofessional, allowing them to immediately begin employment in that capacity. In addition, students who complete the program are given a certificate that guarantees them an interview in Milford after they have completed college and get their teaching degree. Three students who were hired by the district to work with students over summer school were present at the board meeting and Dr. Peel commented that he hoped they would return after they earned their teaching degree to become teachers in the Milford School District.

“I am honored to be here with these three ladies. They are the epitome of Teacher Academy. I have Mystery Villa, Haley Thompson and Anna Hatfield. I call them the trio here that is going to make our district grow even more and beyond from what we have ever thought it could be,” Chorman said. “They are all aspiring in elementary ed. They have passed the [para test] in March with flying colors and they are now employed by us this summer through summer school.”

Chorman explained that Villa had been instrumental in the Spanish immersion program and that parents in the program told her that Villa had been a mentor to their children as she was someone who spoke their native language.

“They also have won the Gold State Medal three consecutive years in a row. They are going to be so hard to replace,” Chorman said. “But we have a club called Educators Rising and I scooped them up as freshmen. I saw them at 14 and I thought, ‘you are coming with me.’ And they have won every single year in K through three literature. They have written and illustrated three times and have national ranking for scoring not only gold, but scoring the highest out of any other school in Delaware in this event, so they are rock stars all the way.”

The three students interned at Ross Elementary, rotating classrooms and obtaining a clear picture of what it will be like when they accept positions as teachers.

“Ms. Chorman, thank you for your excellent leadership to the program. We are really the leader with Teacher Academy across the state and if you’ve been on this campus for the past four years, or the last seven years, you have seen the phenomenal students here are very active in our events,” Dr. Dickerson said. “They are high achieving students academically, just role models for others, across our district as far as academic achievement, just well-rounded individuals and they have very bright futures. Thank you for being such great students here in the Milford School District.”

Comments / 1

Related
Milford LIVE News

McKenzie receives national recognition

Lulu Ross Elementary School principal Cindy McKenzie was recently recognized as the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Principal of the Year for Delaware. The award recognizes excellence in achievement, character and climate for students, their families and staff as well as the community. “Mrs. McKenzie is an exemplary school leader and highly deserving of this great honor,” Superintendent ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth childcare prekindergarten supports Mom’s House

The prekindergarten class at Bayhealth’s childcare center brainstormed big ideas to make their graduation special for their parents. With the help of teachers Carie Harper and Karen McConnell, they raised enough money from their vegetable sale to treat their parents and support a local childcare center in need. The spirit of giving has blossomed in this young group, and they're learning at a young age to live out Bayhealth's mission of improving the health of everyone in their community.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. Kyle B. Joseph engaged to Amanda White

B.J. and Melissa Joseph of Rehoboth Beach proudly announce the engagement of their son, Dr. Kyle B. Joseph of Rehoboth Beach, to Amanda White of Garnet Valley, Pa. Amanda, the daughter of John and Lisa White, holds a bachelor of arts degree in strategic communication from Temple University, where she is completing a master of science degree in communication management.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Advocacy for Homeless holds ribbon cutting

Although they do not have an official office space, the Milford Advocacy for the Homeless recently held a symbolic ribbon cutting on the steps of the Windsor Building where the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford is housed. The ribbon cutting was designed to bring attention to this grassroots organization whose focus is providing services for Milford’s homeless and helping ... Read More
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#College#High School#Summer School#Highschool#Academy#Mhs
Cape Gazette

Cape grad focused on giving back

Krystle Gardner-Blackwell likes fighting for the underdog. In 2018, after a young Seaford girl was killed during a hit-and-run crash while getting her mail, Gardner-Blackwell was at the forefront of local rallies seeking justice for Germani Truitt-Handy. Fast forward to 2022, the Lewes native has been working hard to get...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Group welcomes psychiatrist Leonard Lev

Beebe Medical Group announced Leonard Lev, MD, has joined its medical staff to serve the people of Sussex County. Lev will start seeing patients in Beebe primary care offices in the coming weeks through referrals from Beebe providers. A board-certified psychiatrist, Lev will be able to offer a full complement...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

More legislation in the works to address teacher shortage

A bill that would help address the state’s lingering concern over a teacher shortage was unanimously released by the Senate Education Committee Wednesday.  House Bill 430, now headed to the Senate floor, would encourage schools to begin a Grow Your Own Educator Program, which supporters believe will improve recruitment, retention and diversity of teachers in the First State’s public schools. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

GALLERY | Check out Middletown's brand new Appoquinimink Library

A brand new, state-of-the-art library opened its doors in a prime location in Middletown Friday, providing access to books, learning materials, and makerspace activities to neighborhoods which traditionally had not had such resources available to them. "This is located within about a mile-and-a-half of five or six schools with the...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Sussex County residents take in new mobile health clinic and it’s life changing resources

SEAFORD, Del.- TidalHealth Nanticoke is getting $350,000 in federal funding that will help keep Delawareans healthy by addressing health disparities in under-resourced communities within Western Sussex County including Georgetown, Millsboro, Selbyville, Laurel, Seaford, Delmar, Blades Bethel and Bridgeville. “We’ve been waiting on this cause for a time I couldn’t get...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Emotional Support Classrooms planned for elementary schools

Milford School District plans to partner with Specialized Education Services Incorporated to create what is known as a High Road School in the three elementary schools. The new program is designed to address an increase in behavioral problems in younger children since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “This year in particular, we’ve seen much higher rates of problem behavior in our ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Council postpones vote on sprinkler requirement

Despite several workshops on the matter over the past few months, Milford City Council voted to table a vote that would require sprinkler installation in all newly constructed homes in the city. During public comment, council heard from several contractors who claimed the requirement would be too expensive and could make it more difficult for lower income families and first ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Smyrna PD participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics

SMYRNA, Del. – Smyrna Police officers ran in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. They were once again supporting the Special Olympics of Delaware. Great job to all LEOs throughout the state that participated, and good luck to all the athletes in this year’s summer games.
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Brimming Horn Meadery to celebrate fifth anniversary July 2

To celebrate five years in business, Brimming Horn will host a party Saturday, July 2, at the meadery near Milton. Bands, vendors and food from Hammer and Horns will all be onsite. Mead-maker Jon Talkington had a dream of turning his love of fermentation and history into a thriving Delaware...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Church Helps Community Pay for Gas

SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beebe team completes 100th Watchman heart procedure

Beebe Healthcare’s cardiovascular team recently completed its 100th Watchman procedure at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. This multidisciplinary approach improves the health of those with atrial fibrillation. Beebe’s multidisciplinary team consists of interventional cardiologists, electrophysiologists, echocardiographers, cardiac anesthesiologists, and cardiology physicians and care providers. “Beebe’s Structural Heart...
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

Council looks at updating bicycle and skateboard code

Although they tabled a vote on changes to the code, Milford City Council has asked staff to evaluate the Bicycle, Skateboard and Other Conveyances Code for the city. Melody Barger, a University of Delaware Fellow working with the city had updated parts of the code for approval on Monday, June 27, but some council members felt that the restrictions were ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM

New Family Court Courthouse planned for Sussex County

Ground was broken Tuesday for a new Family Court Courthouse in Sussex County. The new $115-million center will be on the corner of Race and Market Streets in Georgetown - across from the Sussex County Courthouse. In addition to improved security, the new courthouse will have eight courtrooms - two...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Three K-9s Call It a Career After Serving People in Delaware

Three Belgian Malinois K-9s are being honored for their tenure and contributions to the public safety of New Castle County, Delaware. "Their contributions will be greatly missed," New Castle County police said in a news release. "The entire Department of Public Safety wishes all of these officers the best in their retirement."
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Two-for-Two: Jordan Watson Earns $3,350 Modified Victory Friday at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, DE – Two-for-two. Milford, Del.’s Jordan Watson represented the First State on Friday night at Georgetown Speedway, winning the 25-lap J.W. Brown Logging Modified event. The win for Watson and the Brent Hall Motorsports No. 18 was his second in a row at the Sussex County half-mile oval. He earned $3,350 including a $350 bonus from Paradise Senior living as the top-finishing Delaware driver.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy