Frankie Muniz, beloved star of “Malcolm in the Middle,” reports that his household is under siege from COVID. “This is one of the most difficult times in my life. I’m recovering from COVID, but now wife is very sick and so is my son. All three of us at the same time is not ideal. Doing everything I can to get him to eat or drink fluids. Need to get his high fever down…”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO