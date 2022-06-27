Woman becomes attracted to a fence and has physical relationship with it

A woman became attracted to a fence and decided to have a physical relationship with it.

The attraction was showcased in a video uploaded to TikTok by @mistaiah.

Erika LaBrie, a competitive archer and object sexuality, gained fame for marrying the Eiffel Tower in 2007, following the release of a TLC documentary about her attraction to inanimate objects.

In the clip from the documentary, LaBrie can be seen caressing and straddling a reddish-coloured fence and joyfully talking to the camera about her attraction to the object.

“I did not expect to find a fence like this here at all,” she said.

“He’s perfect. I mean, this is the shape that I like so much. These angles? Fabulous.”

Within the clip that garnered 11 million views at the time of writing, LaBrie delved into what makes her attracted to the fence.

“Fences are such dangerous objects for me because they are so perfect in their geometry,” she said before adding that there was “a lot of physical stuff going on right now.”

LaBrie also explained that she was attracted to that particular fence and “would like to get to know this fence better.”

“Oh, you are sweet,” she continued as she spoke directly to the fence.

People took to the video's comments section to share their sentiments on the odd love.

One wrote: “Fence, blink twice if you need help..”

“I’m uncomfy…like I unintentionally witnessed a stranger in a private moment. But also…didn’t at the same time,” another added.

A third wrote: “I’m one heartbreak away from becoming her.”

Someone else added: “I feel like I’m interrupting something.”

LaBrie has identified as an objectum sexual , which is a person who feels romantic and sexual feelings for inanimate objects.

