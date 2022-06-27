ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How the Visuals of ‘Yellowstone’ Mix Natural Splendor and Visceral Action

By Jim Hemphill
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcEMK_0gNXoI5r00

Click here to read the full article.

Taylor Sheridan ’s modern-day Western “ Yellowstone ” tells an epic story about characters trying to hold on to values and a way of life that are swiftly transforming in a constantly changing world. The style of filmmaking that the show has adopted serves as a perfect cinematic corollary for its themes. Thoughtful and precise in both its narrative and visual construction, “Yellowstone” has more in common with the classic Hollywood genre films of John Ford, George Stevens, and Clint Eastwood than it does with most contemporary television series.

According to director of photography Christina Alexandra Voros , that is entirely intentional. “Taylor’s mantra is that we’re not making a TV show, we’re making a 10-hour movie, and that extends to every facet of how the show is made,” she told IndieWire. “There’s not a pattern. The pattern is how do you make the best show possible, and that means some episodes may shoot eight days and some are 14 and there may be an episode that’s all on the ranch and another one that has 30 different locations. There’s something incredibly liberating about that, and there’s something incredibly daunting about it.”

A great deal of the show’s power derives from its juxtaposition of intimate character study with epic sweep and grandeur, something that is never far from the back of Voros’ mind when she’s shooting. “It’s important to keep a sense of scope, because the main character on the show is the land,” she said. “That’s what everyone is fighting for and over and trying to protect, so it’s imperative to show that character in all her glory. We pay a lot of attention to time of day and build around it more than I have on other projects. Obviously everyone wants to shoot magic hour all the time, but sometimes there are landscapes that are more impressive in front light, or the effect is more emotional when the sun is two hours from setting and it hits the leaves in the trees in a certain way.”

Voros credited Sheridan and season one director of photography Ben Richardson with establishing an approach to lenses and camera placement that further showcases the beauty of the locations. “We lean into the longer end of the lens, which may seem counterintuitive because on our iPhones we all want to go as wide as possible to capture as much space as possible,” she said. “But that’s not how our eyes see things, so rather than shoot a wide shot of a field on a 25mm lens, we’ll go back a mile and shoot it on a long lens. It’s not uncommon for us to use a doubler on a 400mm. There’s something about the compression when you have all these layers of the Montana topography that gives it a heightened subjectivity — you feel like you’re in the space.”

The lyrical passages showcasing the land that provide some of the show’s most pleasurable moments are punctuated by their stylistic opposite, brutally violent set pieces that show just what the characters are willing to go through to hold on to that land. Season four, for example, opens with a nerve-shredding 13-minute sequence in which multiple characters come under siege in escalating action including bombs, car chases, and gun fights spread across several locations. For Voros, shooting such a sequence requires a delicate balance of planning and being responsive to whatever surprises emerge in the moment, a skill she learned in her earlier life as a documentary filmmaker. “The beauty of shooting multiple cameras is that you have the ability to control and be incredibly precise, and you also have the breadth to catch the magic when it happens,” she said. “When you look at that season premiere, there are pieces that are very much designed, and there are pieces where the sun happens to be in the perfect place at the perfect angle and you could not have gotten that if you planned it for weeks.”

Voros trusts her operators — who she contends are the best in the business — to catch those unexpected moments on the fly. “The idea is once you’ve achieved your objective, if you see something else happening, go get it,” she said. “I think getting those extra layers on top of what has been storyboarded is what makes the show feel more elevated.” Voros also tries to extend that flexibility to the actors: “I’m always looking for the balance between visual power and giving the actor freedom to make choices. I like to light spaces so that the actors can move in those spaces and not feel entangled by the technical requirements. I never want to say to Kevin Costner , ‘Oh, that was beautiful but you stepped outside of your light.’ The show is incredibly taxing on the actors, because we block shoot four episodes at a time. An actor could be doing episode three in the morning and episode six after lunch. I’m very conscious of giving them the room to lean into their craft.”

Voros’ role on “Yellowstone” has evolved since season one, when she began as a camera operator. She was promoted to director of photography during season two, then was unavailable to shoot season three but came back for two episodes as a director. For season four she photographed six episodes and did double duty on two of them, serving as director and director of photography. (Cinematographer Dino Parks shot the other four episodes.) “It’s not something I would do in another environment, but because we’ve had basically the same crew for four years there’s an enormous shorthand,” Voros said. “I know the show, and I feel like it takes less time to set the cameras and design the lighting plans myself than it would to talk to another DP about what I want. But you know, we’re a well-oiled machine. There’s no learning curve to catch anybody up on.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IndieWire

Ezra Miller Housing Three Children and Their Mother in Unsafe Conditions at Vermont Farm — Report

Click here to read the full article. As the fate of “The Flash” remains in limbo over Ezra Miller’s publicly erratic behavior, a bombshell new report alleges even more concerning activity involving children from the actor. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Miller is currently housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, aged one to five, at their home in Vermont. The property reportedly doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and is littered with firearms. Multiple sources have expressed concern for the children’s safety, citing incidents of frequent cannabis use and insufficient security around the guns. Miller’s representatives...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Taylor Sheridan
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Carter Actor Finn Little Looks in This New Pic

Sometimes, folks just grow up fast. Yellowstone actor Finn Little, who portrays Carter looks a lot different now than he did just months ago. When he was added to the show in Season 4, as a pseudo-adopted child of Beth and Rip, fans took to him. The story of the relationship between the three of them, and how it evolved, that’s what made fans fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Photography
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser on Possibly Returning to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise: ‘There’s Always a Chance’

Cole Hauser dropped by the Bingeworthy podcast from The Playlist recently to talk about the success of Yellowstone. Hauser had a number of memorable roles before landing the part of Rip Wheeler. He portrayed Carter Verone in Fast and Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious, among others. While reflecting on that franchise, he was asked if he will ever return to the role.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Margot Robbie’s Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Costume

Click here to read the full article. New photos of Margot Robbie on the set of “Barbie” have everyone swooning and excited for the upcoming live-action film. If these photos were a shock to you, here’s the deal: Robbie is playing Barbie in the new film that will be directed by Greta Gerwig. That’s right — this rendition of the childhood doll will be directed by the Oscar-nominated director behind “Little Women” and “Ladybird.” While Robbie will be playing the leading role, Ryan Gosling has stepped in to fill the role of Ken. If that alone isn’t enough to pique your...
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

We're officially halfway through 2022 and Netflix is still cranking out the content. In July we've got the long awaited final episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season. That drops July 1. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is also hitting July 22. That one's being directed by the Russo brothers, most famous for directing Avengers for Disney. That one could be a banger.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy