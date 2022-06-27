ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One out of five against us’ – Saints defensive powerhouse Cam Jordan reacts to Tom Brady coming out of retirement

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CAM JORDAN is proud of New Orleans Saints' record against Tom Brady, but really wishes the quarterback would call it a day.

The New Orleans Saints defensive end also wondered what 'unfinished business' seven-time champion Brady still had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDaMO_0gNXoFRg00
Cam Jordan is looking forward to another crack at Tom Brady Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctTRD_0gNXoFRg00
Tom Brady will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Brady, 44, made a retirement U-turn and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

He has already won a Super Bowl in Tampa, but his NFL record against the New Orleans Saints isn't pretty.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Jordan, 32, laughed: "Are we talking about Tom Brady who has won once out of the last five meetings?

"I would love for him to be out the division and enjoy retirement on some golf course he probably owns and lives on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLg3L_0gNXoFRg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUtNI_0gNXoFRg00

"He poses such a problem just because of his mindset for the game and his ability to get the ball off as fast as it gets. If you hit him, he gets even faster with the ball."

Jordan added: "He’s been there for two years and he’s got a championship already.

"He said he’s coming back for unfinished business. I’m confused what that is.

"What does that mean when you have seven Super Bowl rings and I have zero? What am I doing then? Is my business unfinished?"

Jordan has his heart set on a Super Bowl with New Orleans this year, especially with the showpiece game taking place in his hometown Phoenix.

The defensive end said: "Have you seen our roster? we’ve added so many great team-mates.

"I think we’re doing really well. We really like us.

"In a 6-game spell last year we were 5-1 with Jameis Winston at the helm.

"Had he been healthy, it felt like we were going to be 14-3."

"Once you get to your third or fourth string quarterbacks it gets a little rough - yet we were still able to come out with a winning season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjtfA_0gNXoFRg00
Cam Jordan was at the Goodwood Festival of Speed near London at the weekend Credit: NFL UK

"I won’t even have to get on a plane to go home from the Super Bowl - I’ll be home already.

"If we win in Arizona, that will be the icing on the Jordan legacy."

Jordan has had a busy off-season of exploring and travelling across Africa and Europe.

He bumped into a couple Minnesota Vikings at the Goodwood Festival of Speed near London this weekend - who he'll face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2.

" Yesterday I was at Goodwood Festival of Speed. I underestimated how amazing that place is and I got to be a passenger in a Pagani."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVpHi_0gNXoFRg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf8EV_0gNXoFRg00

"I ran into two Vikings - Danielle Hunter and KJ Osborn.

"It was amazing to be able to meet them and be friends with them and talk cars... and learn a bit more about my adversaries and figure out their weaknesses."

Cam Jordan is taking in the best of British this month before his New Orleans Saints return to the capital for the NFL London Games, when they will face the Minnesota Vikings on October 2nd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

