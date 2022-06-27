ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Randolph, Tallapoosa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chambers;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Cobb, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Cherokee; Cobb; Paulding A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Paulding, southwestern Cherokee and western Cobb Counties through 800 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Kennesaw, or near Marietta, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Marietta, Kennesaw, Acworth, Powder Springs, Austell, Fair Oaks, White Water Park, Lost Mountain Park, Oak Grove, Kennesaw State University, Jim R Miller Park, Cross Roads, Due West, Sandy Plains, New Hope and Mableton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Douglas; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Douglas County in north central Georgia Northwestern Coweta County in west central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bill Arp, or 9 miles south of Douglasville, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattahoochee Hills, Dunaway Gardens, Byers Crossroads, Treasure Lake, Hannah, Roscoe, Bill Arp and Fairplay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Paulding, South Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Douglas; Paulding; South Fulton A cluster of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Paulding, southwestern Cobb, northeastern Carroll, Douglas and southwestern Fulton Counties through 830 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, a strong cluster of thunderstorms stretched from near Hiram to Douglasville to Campbellton and was moving south around 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Douglasville, Dallas, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Austell, Palmetto, Hiram, Lithia Springs, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lost Mountain Park, Brownsville, Bill Arp, Chapel Hill, Fairplay, Cross Roads, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, Due West, Treasure Lake and Campbellton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

