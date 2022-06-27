Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Randolph, Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Douglas; Paulding; South Fulton A cluster of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Paulding, southwestern Cobb, northeastern Carroll, Douglas and southwestern Fulton Counties through 830 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, a strong cluster of thunderstorms stretched from near Hiram to Douglasville to Campbellton and was moving south around 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Douglasville, Dallas, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Austell, Palmetto, Hiram, Lithia Springs, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lost Mountain Park, Brownsville, Bill Arp, Chapel Hill, Fairplay, Cross Roads, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, Due West, Treasure Lake and Campbellton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO