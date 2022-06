The coastal Alabama city of Fairhope is known for being artsy and colorful, from its many galleries to the personalities who inhabit it to the very streets themselves, which are lined year-round with flowers. It’s a place where the lush oak trees are dripping with Spanish moss, where residents gather to watch the sun set every night as if it’s the first time ever, where children learn to throw cast nets in Mobile Bay and where “charming” can be used to describe every aspect of life.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO