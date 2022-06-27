ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jason Isaac: Biden’s Abuse of Defense Production Act Will Drive Gas Prices Even Higher

By Guest Columnist
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34I1Wu_0gNXntLb00

Gas prices have driven many a voter to the polls in our nation’s history, but Americans are feeling pain at the pump now more than ever as the average national gas price breached $5 for the first time in history.

President Biden is busying himself with non-solutions like a temporary gas tax break — something even former President Obama called a “gimmick” — in an attempt to show some concern for the lower- and middle-class families he claimed to fight for on the campaign trail. But a bevy of mandates handed down from his administrative state indicate his real priorities lie elsewhere. President Biden’s bizarre abuse of the Defense Production Act for inexpensive and unreliable renewable energy — and his continued injection of climate politics into financial regulations — suggest the president’s leftist agenda takes precedent over our well-being.

If only President Biden knew how simple it would be to solve $5 gas and restore economic prosperity to the nation.

Biden’s exploitation of the Defense Production Act to prop up the renewable energy industry may be his most out-of-touch move yet. With two-thirds of the nation living paycheck-to-paycheck — not to mention serious crises like the baby formula shortage still ongoing — Biden is giving special treatment to energy sources that have never yet proven to be worth the taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars. Decades of subsidies measuring in the hundreds of billions haven’t made renewable energy more reliable or affordable, despite its advocates’ bold claims. The Defense Production Act won’t either; it will just drive energy prices even higher.

The Trump administration’s pro-energy policies created real savings for families — and continued our track record of global environmental leadership — but President Biden’s war on fossil fuels has already erased that progress. The average family is now paying nearly $3,000 more on gasoline per year than under the previous administration, on top of sky-high inflation causing higher prices for other essential goods.

And it’s not just that President Biden favors wind and solar over fossil fuels. His legion of bureaucrats are actively working to destroy the American energy industry by imposing draconian financial regulations. A new proposal from the SEC will impose massive compliance costs on energy producers and force them to spend time and money on “greenwashing” instead of on harvesting and delivering the energy we need.

We need only look across the pond to the European Union to see how such a deliberate anti-energy agenda will work out for America. The EU is now dependent on Russia for 40% of its natural gas, 27 percent of its oil, and 46 percent of its coal — and electricity prices are skyrocketing. America can and should be a world superpower in energy, but President Biden’s policies have already made us energy dependent once again.

President Biden will continue to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin and oil companies, but he needs to man up and accept responsibility. He told us he was going to do this: “I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel,” he said. The president knew there would be pain inflicted by forcing the American people to give up the prosperity provided by oil, gas, and coal. In the last 150 years that humanity has had access to fossil fuels, every measurement of quality of life has improved as poverty has declined, health has improved, and our environment has gotten cleaner.

It’s an injustice that President Biden is forcing poverty onto the American people to appease ruling-class elites who prioritize climate catastrophism over improving human lives. Fossil fuels and nuclear energy need to be embraced to improve the global environment, lift billions out of poverty, and promote economic prosperity in America and abroad.

Jason Isaac is director of Life:Powered, a national initiative of the Texas Public Policy Foundation to raise America’s energy IQ. Jason has appeared live on Fox Business Network and other national news shows, and his commentaries have been published in Fox Business, The Hill, The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, and other publications. This piece originally ran at RealClearPolitics.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Renewable Energy Industry#European Union#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden's gas proposal shows the U.S. is fully in the grips of Big Oil

President Joe Biden’s latest proposal to curb rising gas prices would be a major gift to oil companies. On Wednesday, Biden proposed a three-month suspension on gas taxes to alleviate some of the strain Americans are feeling due to high gas prices. That strain, caused by global strife — like oil-rich Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and price hikes by oil companies, has become a political bane for the White House despite having virtually no control over gas prices.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Fuel prices ease thanks to recession fears and export outages

U.S. gasoline and commodity futures prices fell to end the week following a volatile few days for global energy markets that saw new recession forecasts and White House support for a federal gas tax holiday. While Russia's throttling of natural gas supplies to Europe drives prices up for the continent,...
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy