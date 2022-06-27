ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

Judith Ann Laird Coy, 80, of La Plata, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

By KTVO Newsdesk
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Ann (Laird) Coy, 80. of LaPlata, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home under the care of Hospice. Born May 28, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri, Judy was the daughter of the late Max Conner and Grace Lucille (Bragg) Laird. On August 13,...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Steve Myers, 77, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Steve Myers, 77, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, after suffering a stroke the previous week. Stephen Lynn “Steve” Myers was born in Sullivan County, Missouri, on February 3, 1945, the son of Harold and Mary Jane (Triplett) Myers who preceded him in death. Steve graduated from Unionville High School in 1962. He worked for Harris Feed and Seed in Centerville, Iowa, and then for Veirs Fur House in Unionville. Steve spent most of his working career with the city of Unionville Water department where he worked for 35 years. Even in retirement he was called on for advice and worked part-time until retiring in 2018. Steve married Margarett Loughead in Cincinnati, Iowa, on October 3, 1962, and she survives.
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Edward Williams Robbins, 71, of Kirksville, Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Edward Williams Robbins, age 71 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence in Kirksville, MO. Edward was born on October 16, 1950, in Des Moines, IA the son of Labe and Ruth (Thompson) Robbins. He was raised in the Worthington, MO area and attended the local schools. Edward faithfully served his country with the United States Navy. He later worked for Missouri Mining and then as a welder with Bramer Construction and traveled extensively with them. In his retirement years he was the cook at the Helping Hands Mission outreach in Kirksville and was a proud member of the Gospel Outreach Church. He enjoyed fishing with Pastor.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Kirksville, MO
Obituaries
City
Brashear, MO
City
La Plata, MO
State
Missouri State
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen thrown from ATV after hitting deer

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teenager suffered serious injuries when his ATV struck a deer in Monroe County, Missouri. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report, a 17-year-old boy, from Paris, Missouri, was driving south on Route...
MONROE COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Adair County Courthouse renovation project still on track to be completed by late fall

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It may not look like a lot is going on around the Adair County Courthouse, but progress continues to be made on the renovation project every day. "It's still on track for late fall," said Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan. "I'm not going to commit to an opening date just yet because we want to make sure that everything's completely done, ready to move in, everything works. We'll have to test all the data systems and everything before we expect the offices to move back to the courthouse. So, we're thinking late fall, maybe November is kind of what they're telling us."
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noe#Retirement#Hospice#Travis Noe Funeral Home#Laplata#Brashear High School#East Center Church
ktvo.com

Summer block party series kicked off at P.C. Mills Park on Sunday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Park and Recreation Department kicked off its summer block party series on Sunday. P.C. Mills Park was the site of the first block party in 2022. Residents got to enjoy free hot dogs, chips, snow cones, cotton candy, water games, a bubble suds machine,...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Moravia woman killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

Appanoose County — A Moravia woman was killed in an afternoon crash north of Unionville, Iowa. It happened just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 415th Street and Highway T61. According to the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Robert Leffler, 49, of Moravia, Iowa, was driving northbound and...
MORAVIA, IA
ktvo.com

$20,000 reward offered in Memphis stolen machinery case

MEMPHIS, Mo. — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office announced this week that $20,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted in connection with a recent stolen machinery case. Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO that Ed's Machinery, the victim...
MEMPHIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ktvo.com

New Rhonda Vincent billboard going up in Greentop

GREENTOP, Mo. — A new billboard announcing the hometown of a bluegrass music star from northeast Missouri is going up. The sign, featuring singer and musician Rhonda Vincent, is replacing a previous billboard in Greentop that had faded and was no longer appealing to the eye. A small crew,...
GREENTOP, MO
ktvo.com

Junior golfers take over Kirksville course

The silence that usually greets golfers when they go on the course was exchanged for some cheers, yells, and laughs, as youngsters hit the links. The Kirksville Country Club had their 15th annual Junior Golf Program this June. For four straight Tuesdays, kids ranging from seven to fifteen either began, adapted, or adjusted their golf game.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy