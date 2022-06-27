Judith Ann Laird Coy, 80, of La Plata, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It may not look like a lot is going on around the Adair County Courthouse, but progress continues to be made on the renovation project every day. "It's still on track for late fall," said Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan. "I'm not going to commit to an opening date just yet because we want to make sure that everything's completely done, ready to move in, everything works. We'll have to test all the data systems and everything before we expect the offices to move back to the courthouse. So, we're thinking late fall, maybe November is kind of what they're telling us."

ADAIR COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO