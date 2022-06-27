New Orleans mayor, leaders see sinking approval ratings

﻿More New Orleans residents now disapprove of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's performance than approve of it.

In a survey for the New Orleans Crime Coalition, Pollster Ron Faucheux says Cantrell now has just 44% approval with 48% disapproval. That is an 18% drop in approval from a year ago.

The survey based on a representative sample of 800 adults 18-years-old and older in the city also found Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has just 44% approval.

They city council as a body got 47% approval in the poll.

District Attorney Jason Williams and the city's judges have the lowest approval ratings.

Barely a third approve of Williams' performance, while less than a third approve of the judges'.

Photo credit New Orleans Crime Coalition

Click here to see all of the survey results...