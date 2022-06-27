ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mayor, leaders see sinking approval ratings

 2 days ago

﻿More New Orleans residents now disapprove of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's performance than approve of it.

In a survey for the New Orleans Crime Coalition, Pollster Ron Faucheux says Cantrell now has just 44% approval with 48% disapproval.  That is an 18% drop in approval from a year ago.

The survey based on a representative sample of  800 adults 18-years-old and older in the city also found Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has just 44% approval.

They city council as a body got 47% approval in the poll.

District Attorney Jason Williams and the city's judges have the lowest approval ratings.

Barely a third approve of Williams' performance, while less than a third approve of the judges'.

Photo credit New Orleans Crime Coalition

Click here to see all of the survey results...

Suzanne Harding
2d ago

The entire group are doing the poorest job ever. No idea what is going. Keep telling the citizens, crime is under control, or we are addressing the problems. Please. The poorest excuse for leaders.

