Fire destroys Largo mobile home

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release. The city said fire crews were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the Boulevard II Mobile Home Park, located in the area of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and 1st Street.
TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment building in Tampa's Bayshore neighborhood that began at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews were called to the Kansas Avenue Apartments on a report of smoke coming from the building's roof, Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson Vivian McIlrath said. No...
LARGO — Largo police responded to two fatality motorcycle crashes June 28, one that occurred in the morning and the other in the evening. Officers were dispatched to northbound U.S. 19 on the Whitney Road overpass about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. According to a media release, the motorcycle made a lane change from the right lane to the middle lane without checking to make sure if traffic was clear.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 9:30 pm St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the 100 block of 23rd Ave N for reports of smoke coming from a house after being struck by lightning. Crews arrived to a find small amount of smoke coming
LARGO, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after they rear-ended a semi-truck and became trapped underneath, the Largo Police Department said. Officers said they were called around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Tall Pines Drive and Ulmerton Road in response to a crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle.
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa building suffered minimal damage Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on its roof. Firefighters responded to DTCC on Bermuda Green Drive at around 1 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames, the business said. DTCC is a fintech and financial market infrastructure...
LARGO, Fla. - Largo police said a motorcyclist passed away after rear-ending a semi-truck Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. at Tall Pines Drive and Ulmerton Road. Police said it appears the driver of the semi was making a right turn onto Tall Pines Dr. from Ulmerton Rod. when the motorcycle collided with the back of the vehicle.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Lakeland early Tuesday morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3200 block of Main Street East, which is in the area of the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park. One person died. It’s […]
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to a train crash Tuesday afternoon in Clearwater. It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. and Pennsylvania avenues, a Clearwater Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Police say a car was involved, but nobody was hurt. Authorities are encouraging...
LARGO, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Largo. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 19 N at the Whitney Road overpass. "The motorcycle made a lane change from the right lane to the middle lane without checking if traffic was clear," police wrote in a statement.
LARGO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on US 19 in Largo Tuesday morning. According to investigators, on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 am, officers of the Largo Police Department were dispatched to NB US Hwy 19 N on the
Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.
Comments / 0