Divers find body of Indianapolis man who disappeared in Lake Monroe Sunday

Divers recovered the body of a 34-year-old Indianapolis man Monday afternoon during a search at Lake Monroe, where he went missing in the water while boating with friends on Sunday.

The body of David Alejendor Mora-Segura was recovered at 2:44 p.m. in 20 feet of water near where he was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

A Department of Natural Resources news release said Mora-Segura appears to have slipped out of a personal floatation device he had on when he entered the water.

Conservation officers and other first responders from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Dive Team, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Perry-Clear Creek Township Fire Department searched for Mora-Segura until nightfall Sunday.

They resumed the search Monday morning.

