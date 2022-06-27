ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Football All 105: WR Tyler Johnson

By Joe Smeltzer
nittanysportsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. Here is a profile of true freshman wide receiver Tyler Johnson. Before Penn State: Johnson, who also played point guard for Magna Vista High School, was a football team captain twice and team MVP twice. In his...

#Penn State Football#Football Team#Profiling#American Football#College Football#Magna Vista High School#Mvp#Espn
