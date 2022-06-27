ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Inside Daniel Radcliffe's Former NYC Bachelor Pad On Sale For $5.6 Million

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A West Village luxury apartment once owned by Harry Potter film franchise star Daniel Radcliffe recently hit the real estate market, listed for $5.65...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Daily Mail

Like Midsomer Murders? You'll love this: Quirky cases, glorious scenery – as McDonald & Dodds returns, its stars reveal its magic formula

Despite declaring in the very first episode of McDonald & Dodds in 2020 that she’d only be in Bath for two years, ambitious former Met cop DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) is still there. Which means the West Country’s favourite crime-busting duo are back in one of Britain’s prettiest cities to hunt more killers in a third series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Oliver Stone
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Channing Tatum
POPSUGAR

Queen Elizabeth Gets a Royal Haircut

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo / Contributor. Queen Elizabeth has revealed a post-Platinum-Jubilee-celebration haircut. The queen, who typically keeps her hair in tight, ear-length curls, subtly showed off a shorter cut on the official royal-family Instagram account a few days ago. In the photo, the queen's hair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Season 13 Premiere Date

We are still a few months away from the 13th season premiere of the popular CBS police procedural TV drama, Blue Bloods. However, today the popular network shares some exciting news as we wait, revealing the fall premiere date of the hit series. That’s right, the wait may be far...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ray Liotta's Best Movie Is Coming to Netflix in July

The movie that solidified Ray Liotta as a bonafide legend is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant revealed that the 1990 American biographical crime drama Goodfellas will become available on July 1. The movie is a film adaptation of the 1985 nonfiction book Wiseguy by Pileggi. It also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino, as it narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family from 1955 to 1980. It's been lauded as one of the greatest films of all time amid critical acclaim and still played in rotation on cable television today. Goodfellas was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor. Liotta's performance also received praise.
MOVIES
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Trulia#The New York Post
TVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Abbott Elementary and More

Click here to read the full article. ABC is the second broadcast network (following Fox) to reveal its fall premiere dates, with its slate set to unspool over three weeks in late September/early October. The Wednesday sitcom block kicks things off on Sept. 21, now anchored by breakout comedy Abbott Elementary. The Season 3 premiere of Big Sky (now with Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire!) closes out the night. The Alphabet network’s fall launch wraps Thursday, Oct. 6, with the returns of Station 19 (Season 6) and Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) leading into new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily (fka Alaska). As a reminder,...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Turns out there weren't ONLY Murders in the Building! Inside VERY controversial history of famed 110-year-old New York apartment complex featured in Selena Gomez and Steve Martin's hit Hulu show - from crooked landlords to a 16-YEAR rent strike

Everyone who watches the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building knows the Arconia - the building where Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short's characters all live, and the center stage for all of their drama. It turns out, the building used to film the outside shots of the...
TV SERIES
Lori Lamothe

Craving Stranger Things: Try the Vintage Pie Winona Ryder Couldn't Resist

I've been a fan of Winona Ryder since Girl, Interrupted so it's been satisfying to watch her comeback as the kooky Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. If you've already watched volume one of season 4, you probably know you've got to wait until early July for volume two to drop. Ryder also stars in the upcoming thriller Gone in the Night but that won't be out until July 15.
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

“There’s a Lot of Shows and Not As Many People”: Behind Broadway’s Closures

In rapid succession, three longer-running Broadway shows announced a fall closing, bringing to light the challenges the industry still faces after reopening. The closing notices, announced the week of June 6, came from Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, both of which opened in 2017 and were largely sold out before the pandemic, as well as Tina-the Tina Turner Musical, which had also posted strong sales after opening in 2019. All three shows were caught in the middle of a trend impacting most Broadway shows this season, in which there have not been enough attendees to support the number of running productions. The hope is that this changes this summer, but the...
THEATER & DANCE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy