ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Police: Suspected Dearborn Walmart groper arrested in Lyon Township

By FOX 2 News Staff, Connie Rahbany
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a sexual assault earlier this month in a Dearborn Walmart was arrested on June 23. Dearborn police responded to the Walmart at 5851 Mercury Dr on a report of a man...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

6 arrested during 2022 Ford Fireworks in Detroit, police say

The Ford Fireworks returned to downtown Detroit on Monday after a pandemic hiatus with thousands of spectators, and only a handful of arrests were made, police said. The Detroit Police Department reported six arrests during the event, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday. Four people were cited for carrying a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

2 teens arrested in Detroit home invasion, fatal shooting

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday on the city's west side that led to a fatal shooting. Two teens were in custody in connection to the incident. “This is a very complicated investigation that we’re just getting into,” police Chief James White told reporters. Officers...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

2 arrested in Flint stolen vehicle chase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were arrested following a stolen vehicle chase in Flint. On June 24, a Michigan State Police helicopter found and tracked the stolen vehicle. State police said the vehicle fled from at least one attempted traffic stop and was believed to be connected to a homicide.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Woman critically injured in Flint shooting Tuesday night

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the area of Dort Highway and Atherton Road. Investigators tell WNEM-TV5 that a 37-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen. Details about a suspect or a possible motive were not immediately released. Police say the...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Dearborn Walmart#Fox#Mercury#Dearborn Police
fox2detroit.com

Man convicted in execution of Warren 6-year-old and two others defiant during sentencing

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - By the time Nicholas Bahri walked out of the Macomb County room with a life sentence for the murder of three including a 6-year-old boy, he was sent off with applause and was told to ‘rot’ and ‘take that L’. What came before, however, was 25 minutes of him arguing with the judge, family members yelling at him, and him asserting that he was the victim of a cover-up. In April, Bahri was convicted of killing Tai'raz Moore, 6, and Isis Rimson, 28, who were shot execution-style in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren on Oct. 1, 2020. Tai'raz' father, Tukoyo Moore, was found in a burned car in Detroit. Rimson was Moore's girlfriend.
WARREN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Deputies investigating after man shot in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies responded to the shooting in the West Willow neighborhood around 11 a.m. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was shot near Nash and Tyler. Information is limited at this time, deputies said, and...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff: Teen shot at gas station, tells deputies she’s pregnant

A 17-year-old Pontiac girl who said she’s pregnant was shot while at a gas station late Sunday night, officials are reporting. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the injured teen was located at a home in the 100 block of S. Marshall Street with a gunshot wound to her right arm. Deputies had gone to the home after responding to a report of people arguing and shots fired at a Sunoco station at 585 Auburn Ave. in Pontiac, and then being told where the victim could be found.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

46-year-old man shot, killed in Ypsilanti Township, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township, police said. The shooting happened in the late morning or early afternoon Tuesday (June 28). Deputies said they were called to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road. The 46-year-old man was found...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy