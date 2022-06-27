ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Cuban Dissident Artists Sentenced to Prison, Drawing International Condemnation

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmYPQ_0gNXm7XX00

Click here to read the full article.

Artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo Pérez received sentences of five and nine years in prison, respectively, following trials in Cuba. Their imprisonment has drawn condemnation from international human rights groups, who accused the Cuban government of retaliating against the artists’ involvement in protests over the falling standard of life on the island.

In a statement , Erika Guevara-Rosas, the Americas director at Amnesty International, said both Otero Alcántara and Castillo Pérez “are artists who have used art as a means of expressing their views on the social, political and economic conditions in Cuba.”

“They are two emblematic examples of how Miguel Díaz-Canel’s government uses the judicial system to criminalize critical voices, including through charges of alleged crimes that are incompatible with international law,” she added, calling for their immediate release.

Castillo Pérez is the author of “Motherland and Life,” a song which became the anthem for mass demonstrations in Cuba in 2021 against food and medicine scarcity, the crackdown on creative expression, and the government’s inadequate response to the pandemic. He was detained by state security officials in May of that year. Otero Alcántara, a leader of the artist-led San Isidro protest movement, was arrested traveling to a protest in Havana that July.

Otero Alcántara was transferred without a court hearing to a maximum-security prison in Guanajay, and was detained for seven months without a trial, despite a Cuban law requiring prisoners be released after six months of detainment.

According to the Human Rights Watch, the artists were arraigned on a range of charges including public disorder, contempt, and in Otero Alcántara’s case, “insulting national symbols” for his use of the Cuban flag in the performance piece Drapeau , in which he wore or carried the flag uninterrupted for a month.

Earlier this year, Otero Alcántara began a hunger strike to protest his conditions, spurring concern from the international art community over the state of his health. Few updates were offered by the prison.

In February, artist Coco Fusco, working with activists Yaxys Cires Dib, Eloy Viera, and Armando Chaguaceda, released an open letter urging foreign governments, especially those in Latin America and Europe, to intervene in his case. The letter was later turned into a a petition on Change.org that concluded with the statement: “​​Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara has dedicated his life and his art to the Cuban people. He should not have to sacrifice his life. The Cuban government cannot be allowed to rob him of his life.”

Hundreds of protesters and bystanders were arrested during the largely peaceful protests throughout Cuba. Some of the people who were detained are still in judicial proceedings, according to the Human Rights Watch .

In February, 20 protestors, including several under the age of 18, were convicted on charges of sedition; many were sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, dozens of Cuban artists, activists, and journalists have reportedly been jailed, prosecuted, or forced into exile by the Cuban government.

Castillo Pérez and Otero Alcántara were among the artists who who were offered their freedom in exchange for their exile from Cuba, a “historic practice by the Cuban government that has been applied to other critics in recent months, in violation of the right to enter one’s own country,” said Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in a joint statement .

Otero Alcántara rejected the offer in a public statement.

“For my part, as long as music gives me strength, even if they stick me in the most hidden dungeon of Guantánamo or under a stone, I will look for a way for my art to reach you and continue staking my bet on freedom,” he wrote.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

Eight Sentenced in Banksy Theft, Archaeologist Yves Coppens Dies at 87, and More: Morning Links for June 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines EIGHT MEN HAVE BEEN SENTENCED by a French court for their involvement in the 2019 theft of a painting that Banksy installed at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris to memorialize the 90 who were killed there in a 2015 terrorist attack, the AFP reports. Three who helped transport it were given 10 months in jail, while others received sentences that can be served while wearing electronic tracking bracelets rather than sitting behind bars. A man identified intriguingly as a “41-year-old millionaire lottery winner” got three years (also to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Carnegie International, the U.S.’s Oldest Biennial-Style Show, Names Artists for 2022 Edition

Click here to read the full article. The Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, the oldest biennial-style show in the U.S., has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, which is due to kick off at the Carnegie Museum of Art on September 24. SculptureCenter director Sohrab Mohebbi organized the show, which is titled “Is it morning for you yet?,” a reference to a Mayan Kaqchikel expression meant as an alternative to the phrase “Good morning,” according to the show’s announcement. Artist Édgar Calel, whose work will be included in the 2022 Carnegie International, spurred Mohebbi to name the show this way. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ARTnews

Dam Threatens to Drown the 5,000-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian City of Ashur

Click here to read the full article. Iraq, facing a threat to its water supply as a result of the ongoing climate crisis, is considering creating a new dam that could flood the ancient city of Ashur. The city just reopened to the public in April. The Makhoul dam is located roughly 25 miles from the ancient city, which would not only flood it, along with more than 200 other heritage sites, but would also displace up to 250,000 people currently living in the area. “The impact of the dam’s construction has not been sufficiently studied, and to date there have been...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Coco Fusco
CBS News

2 priests and man seeking refuge shot dead inside Mexican church: "The killers, not content with murdering them, have taken their bodies"

Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Amnesty International#Americas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Cuba
americanmilitarynews.com

Unvaccinated North Korean soldiers told to use saltwater, mugwort smoke when sick

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With a shortage of vaccines in North Korea, the government is telling unvaccinated soldiers to rely on unproven folk remedies if they come down with coronavirus symptoms, sources in the country told RFA. North Korea has...
MILITARY
NBC News

Leader of Colombia's former Cali cartel dies in a U.S. prison

MIAMI — Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday. In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela,...
BUTNER, NC
natureworldnews.com

Monkey Sharpens Knife, Terrorizes Brazilian Town for a Week

A knife-wielding monkey has reportedly terrorized the town of Corrente in Piaui state, Brazil, for a week. The details about the small primate emerged when a video was posted online showing it brandishing its blunt weapon in a brick wall. A local captured the bizarre situation, which appeared that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy