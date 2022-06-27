Zacharie Perrin, French forward in class of 2022, commits to Illinois

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect.
Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits.
Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
7
1
1
Rivals
5
14
1
1
ESPN
5
6
1
2
On3 Recruiting
4
31
1
4
247 Composite
5
10
1
2
Vitals
Hometown
Des Moines, Iowa
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-7
Weight
330
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 9, 2020
Visited on June 24
Committed on June 30
Other notable offers
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
Iowa State
LSU
Miami
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Penn State
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
USC
Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
