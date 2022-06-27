ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Zacharie Perrin, French forward in class of 2022, commits to Illinois

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Underwood and Illinois have landed another addition to the 2022 recruiting class. This time, the commitment comes from overseas. According to Jonathan Givony with ESPN, the Illini have landed a commitment from Zacharie Perrin, a 6-foot-11 forward out of France. Perrin doesn’t turn 18 until August and is expected to...

saturdaytradition.com

NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hoops Rumors

Pistons to decline options on Luka Garza, Carsen Edwards

The Detroit Pistons will not pick up the team options of center Luka Garza and guard Carsen Edwards, James Edwards III of The Athletic tweets. The option on Garza, a second-round pick last season, is $1,563,518. The option figure for Edwards, who joined the Pistons late last season, is $1,815,677.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Zach LaVine’s future with Bulls gets clarity amid latest Woj bomb

Zach LaVine is expected to be one of the biggest names in free agency this summer. As it turns out, however, it doesn’t sound like the Chicago Bulls are going to even let him get a whiff of the frenzy that is brought about by free agency. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, we […] The post REPORT: Zach LaVine’s future with Bulls gets clarity amid latest Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin edges B1G West competition for commitment from 2023 OL out of Illinois

Wisconsin is still adding to the 2023 recruiting class, and the Badgers landed an offensive line prospect over some divisional offers Wednesday afternoon. The player is Christopher Terek, a 6-foot-6 and 295 lb. offensive lineman out of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. According to Terek’s 247 Sports page, he was also considering Illinois and Iowa in his recruitment. Terek’s overall offer sheet included interest from Michigan, Minnesota and a number of other Power 5 programs.
GLEN ELLYN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to report of USC, UCLA leaving for Big Ten

Welp, it happened. A report from Jon Wilner of L.A. Daily News was released on Thursday, and is stating that USC and UCLA are looking at leaving the Pac-12 for the B1G in 2024. This would make the B1G a 16-team conference if it happens, and have the west coast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Elite 11 Finals: Day 1 Top Performers

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Twenty of the 2023 cycle’s top signal callers are in Southern California this week for the Elite 11 Finals, which kicked off on Tuesday night. As has been the case in past years, the first day of the three day event featured drill work, with the quarterbacks separated into four groups and working through different stations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from college basketball's 2022 transfer portal cycle: Illinois, Miami land potential stars

Nearly all of college basketball's major offseason transfer action is complete after another whirlwind year in which more than 1,700 Division I players entered the portal. We've been tracking the mayhem for the last several months through the top 25 individual transfers, but now it's time to figure out who the winners and losers were from a team perspective.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Cam Williams to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2024 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. That's when Cam Williams will announce his decision from a group of finalists that includes Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Williams is considered a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 111 overall prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kenneth Merrieweather grabs third 247Sports crystal ball prediction to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports’ director of football recruiting, submitted the third crystal ball prediction for class of 2023 EDGE Kenneth Merrieweather to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Merrieweather was on hand for the Hawkeyes’ big recruiting weekend and apparently the intel Wiltfong heard coming out of the weekend was enough to swing the pendulum in Iowa’s direction. According to 247Sports, Merrieweather’s top two choices are Iowa and Purdue. That duo is listed as “warm” in his interests section. Wiltfong joins fellow 247Sports colleagues Allen Trieu and Sean Bock of HawkeyeInsider as experts that have crystal ball predictions in for Merrieweather to the Hawkeyes....
IOWA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Big Ten targeting 1 huge school to continue expansion

Reports emerged Thursday indicating that the Big Ten is poised to add USC and UCLA to its ranks within two years, but the conference apparently is not done there. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten may look to add further Pac-12 schools to its ranks after landing its current two targets. However, the bigger priority will be to try to convince Notre Dame to drop its independent status and formally join the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Colin Cowherd reacts to bombshell UCLA, USC report

The sports news cycle doesn’t stop for anyone, not even a vacationing Colin Cowherd waiting in line at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Cowherd has been off his radio show this week, enjoying a vacation in the Caribbean with his family. But that came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon when Cowherd addressed the latest seismic shift to hit college football almost immediately after his plane from the Caribbean touched down in Miami.
LOS ANGELES, CA

