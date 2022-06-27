ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo man sentenced to prison for role in fatal stabbing in May 2021

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a fatal stabbing that occurred in May 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Mikel Ayala was sentenced in Erie County Court to 18 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on May 15, 2021, Ayala was involved in the attack of 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez. Sanchez was stabbed multiple times during an argument inside of a home on Ashley Street and was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in February.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Ayala's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here .

The case against his co-defendant, 21-year-old Troy K. Holman of Buffalo, remains pending. He is scheduled to return to court on November 3 for a pre-trial hearing. He remains released on bail set at $500,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

